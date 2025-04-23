Former Kay Jyaire Hill, Boilermaker Owen Freeman among latest CHISOX Athletes

Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) breaks up a pass intended for Southern California wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Chicago White Sox announced this year’s group of CHISOX Athletes, the franchise’s Name, Image and Likeness program, on Tuesday. Included in this year’s nine-athlete group are a pair of student-athletes with local ties

Jyaire Hill, a 2023 Kankakee graduate and current University of Michigan defensive back, is one of this year’s CHISOX Athletes. So is Owen Freeman, the 2022 Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year at Bradley-Bourbonnais and a 2023 Moline graduate.

The CHISOX Athlete program is in its fourth season, beginning as the NIL boom hit in 2021. It’s a partnership in which student-athletes are brand ambassadors for the White Sox, who provide members with branding opportunities, financial incentives and career mentorship and training. Each of the nine student-athletes will also attend a White Sox game this season and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Two years ago, the Daily Journal area was first represented in the program when Chris Autman-Bell, a 2017 Bishop McNamara graduate, was a member during his his final season on the University of Minnesota football team.

Visit whitesox.com/nil for more information.For this year’s list of new members, see below: