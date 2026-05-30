Birth announcements: Kankakee County - May 30, 2026

Sean and Madeline Pickering, Manteno, boy, Teddy Matthew, May 17, second child.

Jacob and Lauren Stauffenberg, Kankakee, girl, Hadley Jo, May 17, third child.

Tyler Fritz and Kelly Brant, Bradley, girl, Ila James, May 19, second child.

Derek and Christine Haworth, Manteno, girl, Juliette Michelle, May 19, third child.

Gabriel and Morgan Baker, Watseka, boy, Noah William, May 19, sixth child.

Elijah and Jennifer Roberts, St. Anne, twin girls, Eleanor Marie and Elsie Jo, May 20, third and fourth child.

Michael Ashley Jr. and Bethany Sigler, Bourbonnais, girl, Harper Rayne, May 20, first child.

Shavez Rosenthal and Brooklyn Morrison, Bourbonnais, girl, Gianna Mae, May 21, first child.

Chris and Victoria Wisniewski, Bourbonnais, boy, Gabriel Jay, May 22, second child.

Zachary and Sydnee Hansen, Aroma Park, girl, Chloe Ann, May 23, first child. The mother is the former Sydnee McMullen.

Caleb and Alexis Kent, Chebanse, girl, Eloise Mae, May 24, first child. The mother is the former Alexis Waller.

Gabriela Cruz, Bradley, girl, Everleigh, May 24.