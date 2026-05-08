Coal City boys take first, girls take second at ICE Conference track meet: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Track and field

Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet: Coal City had its boys team take first place (151.5 points) and girls take second (137) behind only Lisle (159) at the Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet in Braidwood. Manteno placed second on the boys side (123), Wilmington was third (103), Herscher was fourth (94.5), Reed-Custer was sixth (55), and Peotone was eighth (32.5). On the girls side, Manteno was third (110), Herscher was fourth (76), Reed-Custer was fifth (57), Wilmington was sixth (54) and Peotone was eighth (32).

Individually on the boys’ side, Coal City’s Nick Pfeiffer won the 800 meters (2:08.90). He was part of the 4x400 relay team (3:35.64) along with LeRiyahn Hunter, Levi Marshall and Charlie Pfeiffer and the 4x800 relay team (8:57.50) with Colten Lynn, Brady Pfeiffer and Kenny Tazelaar that both took first. The Coalers also got ICE titles from Emmett Easton in the shot put (14.85 meters), Reese Fitzpatrick in the discus (41.45) and Alexander Collins in the triple jump (11.90).

Manteno’s Briggs Cann swept the 100 meters (11.09 seconds), 200 meters (22.75) and 400 meters (51.45) while also running on the winning 4x100 relay team (43.70) with Caden Reiter, David Skonieczny and Alexsander Lane. Nicholas Honkisz won the 300 hurdles for the Panthers (42.00).

Wilmington got ICE titles out of Hunter Kaitschuck in the 110 hurdles (15.39) and Billy Moore in the long jump (5.84) while Herscher’s Evan Benoit won the 1,600 meters (4:48.23) and Jeremey Szepelak won the 3,200 meters (10:34.37).

On the girls’ side, Coal City’s Marina Figge took first in the long jump (4.87) while teammate Ella Wills won the triple jump (10.29). Nora Minuth, Carmella Ferrera, Madelyn Castle and Jaylyn Hogan won the 4x400 relay (4:30.91) for the Coalers.

Manteno’s Klarke Goranson and Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg each won four ICE titles, with Goranson sweeping the 400 meters (59.61), 800 meters (2:18.94), 1,600 meters (5:33.01) and 3,200 meters (11:44.84) and Van Tilburg winning the 100 meters (12.71), 200 meters (26.18), 100 hurdles (15.28) and 300 hurdles (47.10).

Manteno also had Sophia Most take first in the discus (37.53) and Olivia McElroy take first in the high jump (1.60). Herscher’s Fabienne Houberg won an ICE title in the pole vault (3.07).

SouthWest Suburban Conference Girls Meet: Kelsi Bade, Teegan Reddy, Riley Mcneal and Lillian Longtin all placed in the Top 10 for Bradley-Bourbonnais at the Illinois Central Eight Conference Girls Meet held at Olivet Nazarene. Bade placed eighth in the discus (28.77), Reddy was ninth in the 400 meters (1:07.68), Mcneal was 10th in the long jump (4.13) and Longtin was 10th in the shot put (8.84).

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Iroquois West’s Phylicity Leonard had a big day at the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet in Hoopeston Thursday, winning both the shot put (10.28) and discus (34.08) as the lone area athlete to pick up a VVC title.

Watseka’s girls team was fourth overall (46 points) while Iroquois West was 10th (20) and Milford/Cissna Park was 11th (1). On the boys side, Watseka was ninth (15), Milford/Cissna Park was 10th (8) and Iroquois West was 11th (2).

Softball

Wilmington 19, Bloom 1 (3 inn): Molly Southall drilled a three-run home run in the first to cap a nine-run inning for the Wildcats (20-5) and added a grand slam in the second to cap a six-run frame. She finished 3 for 3 with seven RBIs and three runs. Nina Egizio also went deep, finishing 2 for 3 with an RBI, a walk and three runs while Keeley Walsh was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs. Meredith Marquardt had three RBIs while also striking out four batters in two scoreless relief innings.

Herscher 15, Yorkville Christian 4 (5 inn.): Chloe Kinkade’s two-homer day powered the visiting Tigers (12-13) to their sixth straight win. She finished the game 4 for 4 with seven RBIs and four runs. Emery Fritz also hit a home run, going 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs, while Keira Ahramovich was 2 for 5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Lily Tucek went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run while also posting four strikeouts in two one-hit innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Grant Park 3: Brynn Christensen’s big day led the second-place Panthers (18-9, 10-2 River Valley) to a huge sweep of the third-place Dragons (15-5, 8-4). Christensen had eight strikeouts and allowed eight hits in seven innings while also going 2 for 2 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI. Maddie Simms was 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and two runs.

Grant Park’s Cheyenne Hayes struck out 10 batters in six innings with six of her seven runs allowed being unearned. She also went 2 for 4 with two triples and a run.

Clifton Central 8, Momence 3: The visiting Comets (7-15, 6-6 RVC) led just 2-1 entering the seventh before pulling away. They took 13 walks as a team, with Rayven Perkins walking four times and scoring two runs. Emily Ponton had two RBIs and a run while Mallory Stewart pitched all seven innings, allowing nine hits and just one walk.

Momence (4-11, 4-8) had Alexis Cook go 3 for 4 with a run and Jaesyn Walk go 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Manteno 7, Joliet Catholic 5: Savannah Watkins stayed hot at the plate for the visiting Panthers (18-5), going 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and three runs to lead Manteno to its fifth straight win. Aubrie Goudreau was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Alyssa Singleton went 2 for 4 with two runs. Mady Dye picked up the win, posting six strikeouts in seven innings.

Coal City 15, Newark 9: The Coalers (16-12) scored eight runs in the first inning, and after Newark made it a 10-9 game in the sixth, scored five insurance runs in the seventh. Calleigh Hamilton was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs while Khloe Picard was 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Addison Harvey and Rileigh Eddy had two RBIs apiece while Leah Jensen led the team with three runs.

Illinois Lutheran 4, St. Anne 3: The visiting Cardinals (1-14, 0-11 RVC) lost in walkoff fashion after leading 2-0 through five innings. Leah Lobaugh was 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run while Tatum Kirkland was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Morris 12, Reed-Custer 0: What had been a 3-0 game got out of hand in the seventh for the host Comets (14-8). Kamryn Wilkey and Mackenzie Foote each went 2 for 3 as the only Comets to reach base.

Baseball

St. Anne/Donovan 14, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 inn.): Liam Goodrich set the tone for the Cardinals (9-8, 6-4 RVC) by tossing a five-inning no-hitter to finish off the conference sweep. He also went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, while Raleigh Hayes was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs. Preston Harrington-Dewitt was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run and Brandon Schoth was 3 for 4 with a run.

Clifton Central 7, Momence 1: The visiting Comets (14-4, 9-0 RVC) picked up their seventh win in a row behind a strong two-way performance from Brayden Meents. He allowed just six hits in seven innings, striking out nine, while also going 1 for 3 with a three-run home run. Blake Chandler also hit a three-run shot, finishing with three runs as well thanks to a pair of walks.

Momence (4-10, 3-7) had Evan Sherwood go 2 for 4 with a run while Jackson Ford was 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Grant Park 3: Case Christensen helped propel the host Panthers (12-8, 6-4 RVC) to a conference sweep. He was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run while also posting four strikeouts in four shutout innings. Caden Christensen was 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs while Hunter Partilla had three RBIs and Aiden Mack had two.

The Dragons (5-14, 4-8) had Aiden Overbeek go 3 for 4 with a run and Brody Litton go 2 for 3 with a run.

Coal City 15, Newark 5: The host Coalers (19-7) bounced back from their first conference loss with a nonconference win. Lance Cuddy was 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run while Tyce Farrell, Ethan Olson and Braden Walker scored two runs apiece. A dozen different players scored at least one run for the Coalers and 11 players had at least one hit. Mason Hamilton worked a pair of scoreless relief innings.

Girls soccer

Peotone 9, Urbana University 0: The host Blue Devils (10-4) picked up their third straight shutout win in dominant fashion. No individual stats were immediately available.

Manteno 1, Marian Catholic 1: A goal from Peyton Boros, assisted by Emily Horath, allowed the Panthers (9-8-1) to pick up a tie on the road. McKendzie Doyle made three saves.

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (8-12-1, 0-7 SouthWest Suburban), who dropped their home finale Thursday.

Richard 3, Momence 1: No individual stats were immediately available for Momence (2-13) from its home loss Thursday.

Ottawa 7, Wilmington 2: The Wildcats (4-11-1) fell on the road for the second straight game. No individual stats were immediately available.

Boys volleyball

Lincoln-Way East d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-16, 25-11: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (5-16, 0-4 SWSC) from their road loss in conference play.