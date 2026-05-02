Herscher baseball and softball score shutout wins: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Herscher 4, Hoopeston 0: At Hoopeston, Anna Lesage struck out a pair and walked none in a two-hit shutout for the Tigers (9-13). Keira Ahramovich was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run. Lexi Crawford doubled and scored. Chloe Kinkade had an RBI double.

Baseball

Herscher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Gardner, the Tigers (19-7) got a combined shutout from Dylan Bayston (4 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 K) and Gaige Brown (3 IP, 1 H, 4 K). Brown doubled and scored. Mason Roberts was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Case Christensen allowed two earned runs on two hits, three walks and two strikeouts for the Panthers (9-8). Owen Vitko allowed two hits in four shutout frames. Cam Gray and Brock Enerson had two hits apiece.

LeRoy 6, Watseka 5: The visiting Warriors (6-11) scored in each of the first four innings and took a 5-2 lead to the seventh before LeRoy’s comeback. Brayden Shephard allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and walks apiece in 5⅓ innings. Austin Morris, Payton Schamburg, Andrew Yeates and Shephard each had a hit and an RBI. Braydon Gibson doubled twice and scored.

Tolono Unity 12, Coal City 0 (6 inn.): Lance Cuddy and Carter Nicholson each had a pair of hits for the host Coalers.

Dixon 8, Coal City 5: At home, the Coalers (17-6) saw an early 2-0 lead evaporate and then nearly erased a late 8-4 deficit. Connor Henline was 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs. Lance Cuddy went 3 for 4 and drove in a pair. Donnie Ladas had an RBI double.

Girls soccer

TF North 6, Momence 0: No stats were available for visiting Momence (2-11).