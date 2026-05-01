Bradley’s Red Lobster set for demolition

Demolition crews are slated to descend on the Red Lobster restaurant site on Monday to begin the transformation of the site along Bradley Boulevard as fencing has been installed as of April 29, 2026. (Lee Provost)

Those wanting a final look at one of the first outlet developments at the Northfield Square mall had better move into action.

Fencing has been put in place this week, and demolition crews are slated to descend on the Red Lobster restaurant site on Monday to begin the transformation of the site along Bradley Boulevard.

Zain Alnobani, vice president of Ayazz Construction of Orland Park, said it will take approximately two weeks to remove the former restaurant, which had been closed since August 2024.

Once cleared, construction will begin on two buildings. One building will be a 1,300-square-foot Dutch Bros Coffee shop at the 1604 N. State Route 50 site.

The second building, an approximately 7,200-square-foot property, will house a 3,700-square-foot First Watch breakfast restaurant. The second location within the same dwelling will be a 3,500-square-foot T-Mobile business.

If all goes as planned, Dutch Bros and its two drive-thru lanes will be completed and ready to serve coffee and breakfast treats by early October.

Alnobani said Ayazz Construction will build the 7,200-square-foot building, but will not finish its interior. That portion of the build will be completed by another team, so he was unaware when those businesses will be open.

Ayazz is a preferred builder for Dutch Bros. The Bradley site is one of four Dutch Bros. projects underway in Illinois, and the company is seeking more locations within the state.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson has been anticipating this project moving forward.

The site will be in a strategic location for business thanks to the Bradley 315 Sports Park complex only a short-distance away along St. George Road and the planned $90-$100 million Mattel indoor water park, slated to be immediately south of the mall.