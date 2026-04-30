Kankakee rallies late for conference win; Bishop McNamara wins 3rd straight: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Kankakee 14, Bloom 8: The Kays (7-4, 7-3 Southland) rallied for 10 runs in the final two innings to come back for a road win, their fourth win in five games. Lillian Landis was 4 for 5 with an RBI and two runs while Tay’La Tooles was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run. Mikaylah Santoyo, Sherlyn Morales and Lamaryah Smith had two RBIs apiece. Adleigh Cunningham drove in three runs and pitched all seven innings, allowing just one run over the final four frames.

Bishop McNamara 11, Chicago Christian 3: Emma Thyfault’s big day at the plate propelled the Fightin’ Irish (11-5, 7-1 Chicagoland Christian) to their third straight win. She was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs. Joslynn Dole, Gabby Burnett and Camille Czako had two RBIs apiece while Burnett and Rhaya DePaolo each scored two runs. Dole allowed just six hits in seven innings and racked up nine strikeouts to help work around eight walks.

Donovan 6, Iroquois West 5: Laylah Lou Walters’ seventh-inning RBI gave the visiting Wildcats (8-5) their second straight win. Walters pitched all seven innings, allowing seven hits, while also walking and scoring a run prior to her go-ahead hit. Lily Anderson was 1 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs and Bailey Henneike was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs.

The Raiders (7-10) had Natalie Redenius go 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Kyla Dewitt was 2 for 3 with a run. Dewitt also struck out seven batters in five innings, allowing just four hits.

Westville 10, Milford/Cissna Park 4: The Bearcats (9-5, 3-2 Vermilion Valley) took a road conference loss thanks to a nine-run fourth inning by the Tigers. Sydney Seyfert, Lillie Harris and Hannah Borgers each had an RBI while Addison Lucht walked four times, had two steals and a run.

Baseball

Herscher 14, Watseka 4 (6 inn.): Nine different players had a hit for the Tigers (17-7) in Wednesday’s home win. Tanner Jones was 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run while Gaige Brown was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs. Colton Carson, Dylan Bayston and Gavin Nelson had two RBIs apiece while Nash Brubaker picked up the win, allowing three hits and a run in four innings.

The Warriors (5-10) had Seth Dirks go 3 for 4 with a triple and two runs and Brayden Shepard go 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Bloom 7, Kankakee 2: At home, Devin Arbour had a 4 for 4 day with two doubles and an RBI for the Kays (4-18, 2-9 Southland). Bryce Arceneaux allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits, six walks and six strikeouts in five innings. Colten Kearney walked two and struck out three in two no-hit innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: Owen Vitko and Grady Phillips combined to throw a shutout for the visiting Panthers (9-6), with Vitko allowing four hits in four innings and Phillips allowing just one hit in three innings. Reed Millette was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs while Cameron Gray was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

Westville 7, Milford 6 (9 inn.): The Bearcats (10-7, 4-2 VVC) were walked off after seeing an early 5-0 advantage slip away. Aiden Frerichs was 3 for 4 with a grand slam while Isaac Schaumburg was 3 for 5 with a triple and a run.

Salt Fork 12, Cissna Park 2 (5 inn.): The Timberwolves (3-10, 2-5 VVC) fell on the road after winning two of their previous three games. Wyatt Marcott, Jream Renteria and Adyn Hamrick each had a hit while Seth Walder and Evan Feuchtenberger each scored a run.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 2, Thornwood 0: The Kays (11-2-1, 6-0 Southland) kept their perfect start to conference season alive with a road win. No individual stats were immediately available.

Reed-Custer 4, Serena 0: At home, Harlie Liebermann had five saves for the Comets (4-5-1). No offensive stats were immediately available.

Boys tennis

Minooka 4, Coal City 1: Martin Ramirez picked up a win for the Coalers at No. 1 singles, winning 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 to prevent a Minooka sweep.