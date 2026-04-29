5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Kankakee Farmers Market opens, Petals and Prosecco event and more

- Kankakee Farmers Market (Kankakee): The first Kankakee Farmers Market of the 2026 season is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 2 at the intersection of S. Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street in Downtown Kankakee. The market runs every Saturday through October. Visit downtownkankakee.com/farmers-market for more information.
- Petals and Prosecco (Kankakee): Celebrate Mother’s Day early by creating a floral arrangement, sipping mimosas and enjoying time together with blooms, bubbles and fun. Petals and Prosecco is from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 3 at Deer Ridge Barn Wedding & Events in Kankakee. The cost is $50 per person. Visit deerridgebarn.com for more information.
- Music in the Column Garden (Kankakee): The Kankakee County Museum will host this event from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 3. Enjoy an afternoon of live music from The Champagne Experience and drinks from The Lush Vine cash bar in a beautiful garden atmosphere. Visit kankakeecountymuseum.com for more information.
- May the Fourth-Return of the Dink (Kankakee): The Kankakee Valley Park District will host this fun-filled, all-ages open gym pickleball event from 3-7 p.m. Monday, May 4. Participants are encouraged to wear Star Wars-themed costumes. The cost is $5 per person. Visit kvpd.com for more information.
- Manteno Market on the Square (Manteno): Manteno’s first Market on the Square event for 2026 is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 in downtown Manteno. The new market will have fresh food, handcrafted goods and more. Visit the Village of Manteno on Facebook for more information.
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