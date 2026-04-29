Beecher, Momence baseball, Herscher softball get walkoff conference wins: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Beecher 4, Grant Park 3: Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Bobcats (12-7, 6-3 River Valley) rallied for a walkoff win to extend their winning streak to six. Easton Lane tripled to start the seventh and scored on a hit from Tyler Doran, who later scored on a walkoff hit from Noah Hanson. Doran was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run while Hanson was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

For the Dragons (5-10, 4-4), Dean Malkowski was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs while Ian Hamann was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs.

Momence 6, St. Anne/Donovan 5: Gabe Fitzgerald delivered a walkoff single in the seventh to give Momence (3-7, 3-4 RVC) its first win in the last six games. That was Fitzgerald’s lone hit of the day while Evan Sherwood was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs and Kingston Wood was 1 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs. Jackson Ford walked four times and scored two runs.

The Cardinals (5-8, 2-4) had Jackson Hawkins go 2 for 4 with three runs scored while Liam Goodrich was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Clifton Central 1, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (8 inn.): Blake Chandler threw all eight innings and scored the winning run for the Comets (12-4, 6-0 RVC), who narrowly kept the unbeaten conference start alive. He allowed just six hits and had 10 strikeouts while also singling to lead off the top of the eighth after walking in his first three plate appearances. Reece Boudreau drove him in with a two-out single.

Caden Christensen allowed just two hits in 5 ⅔ innings for the Panthers (8-6, 4-3), striking out eight. Cameron Gray was 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot.

Bishop McNamara 12, Northridge Prep 2 (5 inn.): Everyone in the lineup for the Fightin’ Irish (11-5, 6-2 Chicagoland Christian) scored at least one run in Tuesday’s conference win at home. Preston Payne was 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs while Ian Irps was 1 for 3 with a walk, a double and two runs. Callaghan O’Connor had a two-run double while Nick Pignatiello was 2 for 5 with a triple, an RBI and a run.

Wilmington 9, Reed-Custer 1: Cooper Holman struck out 12 and allowed just two hits in seven innings, leading the Wildcats (12-4-1, 7-2 Illinois Central Eight) to a road win. Declan Moran was 2 for 5 with a triple and five RBIs while Zach Ohlund was 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs. Caius Drown was 3 for 3 and scored two runs.

The Comets (5-12, 4-5) got an RBI from Dhane Debelak while Cole Yeats walked and scored a run. Isaiah Aguilar worked two hitless relief innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Coal City 9, Lisle 2: The Coalers (15-4, 9-0 ICE) stayed perfect in conference play and picked up their ninth win in a row. Connor Henline struck out 13 batters in seven strong innings while Bobby Rodriguez, Donnie Ladas and Ben Watson drove in two runs apiece. Lance Cuddy was 1 for 3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Herscher 8, Peotone 2: Trailing 2-1 entering the fourth, the Tigers (16-7, 5-4 ICE) rallied to snap a three-game skid. Nash Brubaker and Colton Carson each had a solo home run, with Brubaker going 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs and Carson going 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs. Gaige Brown worked 2 ⅔ relief innings and racked up seven strikeouts.

The Blue Devils (3-14, 1-8) had Kayden Derkacy go 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Alex Chenoweth walk, reach on an error and score two runs.

Manteno 5, Streator 1: Braden Campbell’s strong outing on the mound led the Panthers (12-4, 6-3 ICE) to a home win. He allowed just three hits and had eight strikeouts. He was also 1 for 3 with an RBI while Logan Bufford was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Jake Stevens and Brady Hespen each had an RBI hit as well.

Softball

Herscher 4, Peotone 3: A two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh gave the Tigers (7-14, 4-5 ICE) a walkoff win Tuesday. Mikaela Vadeboncouer drove in the winning run one batter after Anna Lesage tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Lexi Crawford, Reese Hartman, Lily Tucek and Audrey Hoffman each scored a run while Tucek picked up the win, pitching all seven innings.

Sophie Klawitter allowed five hits and struck out 10 for the Blue Devils (7-10, 1-8) without allowing an earned run. Jilian Roark drove in two runs while Mary Klawitter was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs.

Wilmington 15, Reed-Custer 3: The Wildcats (17-4, 9-0 ICE) picked up another big conference win. Keeley Walsh was 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs, Molly Southall was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs and Taylor Stefancic was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. Ally Allgood drove in a pair of runs while Sami Liaromatis was 3 for 4 with two runs.

The Comets (12-6, 6-3) had their four-game winning streak snapped. Mackenzie Foote hit a three-run home run that also scored Caysie Esparza and Amber Syc.

Manteno 8, Streator 1: Mady Dye picked up a complete-game win for the Panthers (14-5, 7-2 ICE), allowing six hits and striking out six. Savannah Watkins was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Aubrie Goudreau was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Alyssa Singleton had a triple out of the leadoff spot and scored two runs.

Coal City 9, Lisle 1: Masyn Kuder set the tone with eight strikeouts in four shutout innings for the host Coalers (14-10, 6-3 ICE) while also going 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Addison Harvey was 2 for 3 with a solo home run and two runs while Khloe Picard was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Clifton Central 5: At home, the Panthers (15-8, 7-2 RVC) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth for the comeback. Maddie Simms tied it with a sacrifice fly before Kayla Scheuber’s go-ahead two-run single helped the Panthers prevail.

Brynn Christensen was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. She also earned the win after allowing an earned run on two hits, a walk and a strikeout in three relief innings. Nina Siano singled twice and scored twice. Simms allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits, three walks and six strikeouts in four innings.

Chloe Cotter was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and three runs for the Comets (4-14, 3-5). Emily Ponton had a two-run single. She also allowed five earned runs on eight hits, five walks and four strikeouts in a complete game.

Donovan 17, Illinois Lutheran 1 (4 inn.): Laylah Lou Walters struck out eight and allowed just two hits in four innings for the visiting Wildcats (7-5, 5-4 RVC). She also went 2 for 2 with a walk and four runs while Bailey Henneike was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs and Lily Anderson was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs. Chloe Ponton, Piper Michl and Haley Cavanaugh had two RBIs apiece.

Momence 17, St. Anne 0 (4 inn.): Adyson Wilkinson allowed just three hits and had seven strikeouts as Momence (3-8, 3-6 RVC) ran away with a road win. Alexis Cook and Jaesyn Walk had three RBIs apiece, Wilkinson had two RBIs and eight different players each had one RBI.

The Cardinals (1-11, 0-8) got hits from Alexis Hedges, Miamora Saldivar and Addison Rafalski, with Hedges also taking a walk.

South Newton (Ind.) 4, Watseka 2: Lilly Kingdon had 12 strikeouts and allowed just two hits, taking a tough loss for the visiting Warriors (10-7). Emma Klopp and Christa Holohan each went 1 for 4 with a run while Noelle Schroder was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Bismarck-Henning 6, Iroquois West 4: The Raiders (7-9, 1-3 Vermilion Valley) fell on the road despite two-hit games from Jordyn Meents, Amelia Scharp and Kyla Dewitt. Meents had an RBI and two runs while Scharp had an RBI and a run.

Girls soccer

Lockport 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: Tied 2-2 at the half, the visiting Boilermakers (8-9-1, 0-3 SouthWest Suburban) saw the Porters break the tie in the second half. No individual stats were available.

Bishop McNamara 0, Hope Academy 0: At home, the Fightin’ Irish (3-6-1, 2-2 Chicagoland Christian) kept one another off the scoreboard.

Beecher 4, Peotone 3: No individual stats were available for either team. The visiting Bobcats improved to 11-4-1 with their third win in the last four games. Peotone slid to 7-4.

Joliet Catholic 2, Coal City 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Coalers (1-12-2) from a home loss Tuesday.

Boys tennis

Coal City 5, Streator 0: The Coalers dropped just two points in a sweep Tuesday. Martin Ramirez and Troy Larson were dominant at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles respectively. Dominick Chellino and Aidan Meister won at No. 1 doubles, Tanner Shane and McKale Perino won at No. 2 doubles and Hayden Kennell and Brady Noffsinger were victorious at No. 3 doubles.

Girls water polo

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Richards 7: The host Boilermakers (5-8) snapped a three-game losing streak. No individual stats were available.

Boys volleyball

Andrew d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-18, 25-18: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (4-13, 0-1 SouthWest Suburban), who dropped their conference opener at home.

Boys track and field

Wheaton Academy Meet: Bishop McNamara (58 points) finished third in the five-team meet that was won by host Wheaton Academy (157). Cale Hamilton swept the shot put (15.97 m) and discus (35.39). Malachi Lee won the 100 meters (11.44 s) and 200 meters (24.02). Diego Perez won the 3,200 meters (11:57.98).

Wilmington quad: At Wilmington, Manteno’s 70 points was good enough for an Illinois Central Eight quad win over Peotone (30.5), Wilmington (29.5) and Herscher (27). Briggs Cann won the 100 meters (11.11) and 200 meters (22.89) and was joined by Caden Reiter, David Skonieczny and Ethan Tudor on the winning 4x200 relay (1:32.77). The 4x400 team of Jeremiah Alexander, Seth McHugh, Brayden Pawlak and Jaelin Myers also won (4:02.33). McHugh won the 800 meters (2:12.68). Nick Honkisz won the 110 hurdles (15.40) and triple jump (10.54). Thomas Coyle won the high jump (1.68) and Carter Stell won the long jump (5.37).

Peotone got wins from Tyler Walker in the 400 meters (54.15), Shane Lynch in the 1,600 meters (5:22.84) and the 4x100 relay of Logan Schissler, John Meneses, Zachary Chenoweth and Declan Ekhart (49.61).

Wilmington’s Jimmy Lewsader won the 300 hurdles (44.40), while the team of Camdon Allen, Stephen Kinnett, Jason Guzier and Noah Morris won the throwers 4x100 relay (54.48).

Herscher’s Arthur Bauer swept the shot put (13.65) and discus (40.61).

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Boys Falcon Invite: Iroquois West (6 points) placed 10th in Tuesday’s meet.

Girls track and field

Sandburg girls tri: Bradley-Bourbonnais got first-place finishes from Annelise Schneider in the high jump (1.37 m) and Lillian Longtin in the shot put (10.12) in a meet with Sandburg and Stagg. The Boilermakers placed third (33 points).

Wheaton Academy Meet: Bishop McNamara (30 points) was fourth out of five teams. Ana Franceschini won the 1,600 meters (5:48.09), was second in the 3,200 meters (12:55.48) and took third in the 800 meters (2:38.59).

Wilmington quad: Manteno (60 points) bested Peotone (24.5), Herscher (24) and host Wilmington (6.5). Manteno’s Sophia Most swept the shot put (10.14 m) and discus (39.66) and teammate Sawyer Maveety won the 100 hurdles (18.55 s) and 300 hurdles (56 s). Klarke Goranson won the 400 meters (58.01), Olivia Zwirkowski won the 1,600 meters (6:01.61).

Olivia McElroy won the high jump for the Panthers (1.69) and Adalyn Cox won the long jump (4.43). Manteno’s 4x100 relay of Adrianna Bradford, Megan Zapper, Mia Pasqueletti and Sarielys Silva (1:02.52) were the only entry in their race, as were Cox, Maveety, Lilli Hope and McElroy int he 4x200 (1:59.87)

Peotone’s Avery Lenz won the 100 meters (14.03) while Annalyse Bergeron, Kaitlyn Clousing, Lenz and Celeste Richards took the 4x400 relay (4:34.82).

Herscher was paced by a first-place finish from Taylor Cooper in the 200 meters (30.67).

Wilmington’s Lillian Govero and McKenna Van Tilburg joined boys Jimmy Lewsader and Billy Moore (48.37) to defeat the Peotone team of Logan Schissler, Bergeron, Clousing and Declan Ekhart (51.97) in the mixed 4x100 relay.