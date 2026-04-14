McNamara softball plates 30 runs, Chase Isaac walks it off for Reed-Custer: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bishop McNamara 30, Wheaton Academy 2 (4 inn.): The host Fightin’ Irish (6-3, 3-0 Chicagoland Christian) had 24 hits, drew a pair of walks and took advantage of nine Wheaton Academy errors, scoring 17 of their runs in the second inning.

Vivian Dole slugged a pair of home runs as part of a 4-for-4 day that included five RBIs and four runs. Rhaya DePaolo (3 for 5, three RBIs, three runs) and Camille Czako (1 for 2, two RBIs, two runs) also homered. Gabby Burnett was 4 for 5 with four runs and two RBIs.

Chelsey Laney allowed two unearned runs on three hits, two walks and a strikeout in a complete game.

Manteno 5, Reed-Custer 3: At Reed-Custer, the Panthers (7-1, 3-0 Illinois Central Eight) scored all five of their runs in the first inning and held on after the Comets (8-4, 4-1) threatened with three in the sixth.

Mia Shedwill was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Manteno. Alyssa Singleton also had a pair of hits and scored a run. Maddy Delya had a double and a pair of RBIs. Mady Dye allowed three earned runs on six hits and five strikeouts in a complete game.

Amber Syc was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for Reed-Custer. Avery Vanek had an RBI double. Kamryn Wilkey singled and scored. Adalyn Steichen pitched six shutout innings of relief, allowing three hits while fanning one.

Herscher 13, Streator 3 (6 inn.): At home, the Tigers (4-10, 1-4 ICE) had three innings of three or more runs. Lexi Crawford was 4 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run. Chloe Kinkade had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three. Keira Ahramovich doubled, drove in a pair and scored twice. Lily Tuckel twirled a complete game, allowing three earned runs on eight hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

Coal City 6, Peotone 4: Down 4-0, the host Coalers (10-8, 3-2 ICE) plated six runs in the sixth. Leah Jensen was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Masyn Kuder and Rese Symons each had RBI triples and scored. Khloe Picard and Ava Kenney each had RBI doubles and scored. Kuder allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts in a complete game.

Sophie Klawitter was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs for the Blue Devils (5-6, 1-4). She also pitched a complete game and allowed six earned runs on nine hits and 12 strikeouts. Jillian Roark had an RBI single and scored.

Oakwood 9, Watseka 4: At home, the Warriors (8-4, 0-3 Vermilion Valley) got a 3-for-4 day from Noelle Schroeder that included a home run, but were tripped up by the Comets. Thayren Rigsby was 2 for 3 with a double and a run. Christa Holohan had an RBI double and scored. Lilly Kingdon allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits, four walks and seven strikeouts in a complete game.

Baseball

Reed-Custer 4, Manteno 3: Chase Isaac’s walk-off single off Gio Arrigo with the bases loaded brought Aiden Brown home for the Comets (2-9, 2-3 ICE). Isaac was 2 for 4 on the day. Cole Yeates hit a solo home run, Alex Fierro doubled and Jeffrey Wofford had an RBI single. Matt Kuban earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of Fierro, who allowed three earned runs on four hits, a walk and four strikeouts in six innings.

Tyler Buehler homered for Manteno (7-2, 4-1). Braden Campbell had an RBI double and scored. Connor Harrod had an RBI single, while Jake Stevens singled and scored. Brendan Jedlicka allowed four earned runs on seven hits, three walks and five strikeouts in 6⅓ innings.

Kankakee 2, Thornwood 0: At Thornwood, Jacob Vinardi struck out 10 in a one-hit shutout for the Kays (2-9, 1-3 Southland). Devin Arbour doubled and Dylan Shepard had the only other hit for Kankakee, which scored on an error in the second and Bryce Deany fielder’s choice in the seventh.

Chicago Christian 3, Bishop McNamara 2: On the road, the Fightin’ Irish (5-4, 0-1 Chicagoland Christian) got a combined no-hitter from Nick Pignatiello, Ian Irps and Michael Clark, but saw a late 2-1 lead slip away. Pignatiello allowed three runs (two earned) on three walks, three hit batters and seven strikeouts in 5⅓ innings. He also singled and scored. Callaghan O’Connor had an RBI double, while Logan Popovich added an RBI single.

Herscher 3, Streator 2: At home, Tanner Jones allowed an earned run in a complete game, allowing seven hits, two walks and striking out four for the Tigers (11-4, 3-2 ICE). He also went 2 for 3 and scored. Gaige Brown had an RBI double. Cam Baker poked an RBI single.

Coal City 4, Peotone 0: Connor Henline tossed a one-hitter, walking one and fanning 13 for the Coalers (7-4, 4-0 ICE). He also was 2 for 3 with a double and a run. Carter Nicholson smashed a solo home run. Donnie Ladas and Kellen Forsythe each had RBI singles.

Eli Chenoweth had the lone hit for Peotone (2-9, 1-4). Kayden Derkacy allowed three earned runs on five hits, two walks and seven strikeouts in a complete game.

Iroquois West 23, Cissna Park 13: Both teams had 11 hits, but eight errors from host Cissna Park allowed the Raiders (5-5, 2-1 VVC) to prevail. Brody Mueller was 4 for 6 with four runs and three RBIs. Aayden Miller went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs. Wyatt Breen added two hits, two RBIs and four runs.

Andrew Kaeb had a 4-for-5 day with a pair of RBIs for the Timberwolves (1-4, 1-2). Seth Walder went 3 for 5, drove in a run and scored thrice.

Milford 18, Schlarman 2 (4 inn.): The host Bearcats (6-2, 4-1 VVC) scored at least four runs in every inning. Joey Bushnell had a 3-for-3 day with a double, four RBIs and three runs. Maddox Muehling and Lucas Summers each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs, with Muehling tripling and Summers doubling. Summers went the distance on the bump and allowed an earned run on three hits, four walks and seven strikeouts.

Oakwood 12, Watseka 1 (5 inn.): The host Warriors (3-7, 0-3 VVC) saw an eight-run Oakwood third prove too much to overcome. Payton Schaumburg had an RBI single. Hunter Wolfe doubled. Just two of the 11 runs Ethan Price allowed were earned on two hits, six walks and a strikeout in 2⅔ innings.

Girls soccer

Solorio 2, Kankakee 1: No individual stats were available for the Kays (5-1-1) in the Body Armor Series.

Bishop McNamara 6, Wilmington 3: Freshman Tatum Smith had a hat trick for the host Irish (1-4). Ava Brockell scored and had four assists. Ellen Ehrman and Stella Kruse added goals. Kaneyce Davis had eight saves in net.

No stats were available for Wilmington (1-3).

Track and field

Watseka Co-Ed Meet: At Watseka, the host Warriors (137) dominated on the girls side, clearing the cluster of Christ Lutheran (74), Milford 72) and Tri-Point (71) by more than 60 points. St. Anne (43) was fifth.

Lydia Parmenter won the 3,200 meters (17:14.85), Gabby Kohl won the shot put (9.36 m) and the 4x200 relay of Adalyn Bury, Cara Petersen, Colbi Maple and Lily Sorenson (2:09.40) all won for the Warriors, who totaled 16 top-three finishes.

The Bearcats got first-place finishes from Emily Karas in the 800 meters (2:55.71), Emma Malabehar in the 100 hurdles (18.40) and 300 hurdles (55.92), Addison Lucht in the long jump (5.23 m) and triple jump (10.47) and the 4x100 team of Malabehar, Karas, Hannah Stone and Lucht (54.83).

St. Anne got second-place finishes from Jayla Smith in the 100 meters (14.04) and Emma Renchen in the discus (24.78).

Illinois Lutheran (111) took the boys side, with Watseka (98) in second. St. Anne (86) was third and Milford (62) was fifth.

Watseka saw Bayne Wade win the 3,200 meters (14:14.66), CJ Murray win the 300 hurdles (46.24) and Justin Covarrubias sweep the shot put (13.48) and discus (39.69).

St. Anne’s Aden Pinson swept the 100 meters (11.08) and 200 meters (23.49).

Milford’s Skylar Estay won the 110 hurdles (16.40). The Bearcats also won the 4x200 (1:38.94) thanks to Jace Comstock, Evan Havens, Brayden Forbes and Axel Neukomm, as well as the 4x400 (3:47.69) thanks to Comstock, Estay, Neukomm and Jonah Yergler.