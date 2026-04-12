BBCHS boys track and field wins invite, Navaeh Brown makes girls history: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Track and field

TJ Shirley Blue Smoke Invite: At Thornridge, Bradley-Bourbonnais tallied 152 points to dominate the invite, besting runner-up Whitney Young by 44 points. The Boilermakers won a pair of relays, as Seth Teague, Brandon Sumrall, Jordan Fitch and Lyzale Edmon won the 4x100 meters (42.72 s) and Teague, Sumrall, Fitch and Kayden Bowens won the 4x200 m (1:30.91). Edmon (10.94) won the 100, Joel Morrical won the shot put (14.45 m) and Ty Berry won the discus (46.05).

Lincoln-Way Central Knight Invite: At Lincoln-Way Central, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Nevaeh Brown swept the 100 (12.01) and 200 (24.89), breaking a 44-year-old school record.

Rantoul Invite: Kankakee (seventh place, 69 points) and Herscher (eighth, 34) competed at Rantoul Saturday. Kankakee’s Phillip Turner won the 200 (21.75) and 400 (49.67), besting teammate Dominic White in both races. The Tigers were led by a third-place finish from Arthur Bauer in the discus (37.16).

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 10, Rock Island 0 (6): Preston Payne allowed just three hits and had 10 strikeouts in six innings to lead the Fightin’ Irish to a win in the first of two games at the Pleasant Plains Invite. Callaghan O’Connor was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs, Sean Boyd was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Nick Pignatiello was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Bishop McNamara 10, Columbia 4: The Fightin’ Irish (5-3) scored all their runs in the first two innings of their nightcap. Callaghan O’Connor allowed four unearned runs on three hits, four walks and seven strikeouts in five innings, and also went 1 for 3 with a pair of runs. Gavin Jones and Sean Boyd each singled, doubled and drove in a run. Jones also scored twice.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Joliet West 2: In the first game of a doubleheader, the Boilermakers scored three runs in the top of the sixth to pull ahead for the win. Jace Boudreau was 2 for 3 with a run while Sam Frey was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Byron Sumrall and Keaton Allison each scored a run. Quade Sadler had a strong start, allowing four hits and two runs in 5⅓ innings, while Nate Lindsay and Liam Martin worked 1⅔ hitless innings of relief.

Joliet West 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7 (5): The Boilermakers (4-8) came back from a 5-1 deficit but took a walkoff loss in a doubleheader split. Jace Boudreau and Ellis Johnson each had an RBI while Trenton Burge walked, had two steals and scored two runs.

Herscher 11, Clifton Central 3: A seven-run seventh inning allowed the visiting Tigers (9-4) to pull away late. Gaige Brown, Dylan Bayston, Cooper Meredith and Brock Berns each doubled as part of their two-hit days, with Berns driving in three and scoring a run, Brown driving in a pair, Bayston driving in a run and scoring three times and Meredith scoring twice. Brown also went 4⅓ innings on the mound and allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits, six walks and nine strikeouts.

Brayden Meents and Blake Chandler each singled and scored for the Comets (5-3), with Meents adding an RBI. Owen Palmateer doubled. Noah Vining allowed an earned run on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts in three innings.

Plainfield North 3, Coal City 1: At home, the Coalers (6-3) couldn’t bounce back from Plainfield North’s three-run third. Connor Henline and Bobby Rodriguez had the lone Coal City hits. Mason Hamilton allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts in six innings.

Chicago Christian 5, Peotone 2: On the road, the Blue Devils (2-8) held a 1-0 lead for almost half the game, but saw the Knights total five runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Tyler Leitelt and Lincoln Tierney each singled and doubled. Leitelt scored and Tierney had an RBI. Tierney allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits, a walk and a strikeout in four-plus innings.

Pontiac 3, Reed-Custer 2: At home, the Comets (1-8) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth on Thomas Emery’s RBI double, but after a three-run Pontiac seventh fell a run short. Alex Fierro had an RBI single in the seventh as part of a 3 for 4 day that included a double. Kaiden Klein and Chase Isaac were each 2 for 4 with a double, and Isaac scored. Cole Yeates allowed three earned runs in a seven-hit, seven-strikeout complete game.

Ridgeview 9, Cissna Park 6: At home, a four-run seventh wasn’t enough for a Timberwolves (1-4) comeback. Wyatt Marcott went 2 for 3, scored twice and drove in a run. Seth Walder was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Evan Feuchtenberger went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Austin Kaeb allowed seven runs (two earned) on six hits, two walks and three strikeouts in six-plus innings.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Morris 9: The Boilermakers (11-3) held off a late push by Morris to hold on for a road win. Avery Moutrey was 2 for 4 with a grand slam and two runs while Leila Middlebrook was 1 for 4 with a two-run shot. Elise Munsterman was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run, Kylie Stanek had three walks and three runs and Lydia Hammond struck out eight batters and allowed two runs in three innings.

Beecher 9, Harvard 0: Taylor Norkus racked up 13 strikeouts in six innings, allowing just three hits, while Carmela Irwin finished off the shutout for the Bobcats in the first of two games Saturday. Irwin was also 2 for 2 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and two runs. Grace Wuest was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs while Makenzie Johnson was 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs.

Beecher 12, Sterling 1 (5 inn.): Grace Wuest and Liliana Irwin each homered as the Bobcats (7-0) won their second game of the day. Irwin had four RBIs and two runs and Wuest had three RBIs and two runs. Makenzie Johnson and Elena Kvasnicka each had an RBI and two runs while Allie Johnson allowed just two hits in five innings of work.

Watseka 19, St. Anne 1 (4 inn.): A 13-run third inning put things away for the host Warriors (8-3). Christa Holohan was 4 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and three runs while Abigail Neukomm was 3 for 4 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run. Lilly Kingdon allowed just two hits in four innings to go with five strikeouts.

The Cardinals (0-6) had Christey Moore go 1 for 2 with an RBI and Alexis Hedges go 1 for 1 with a run.

Milford/Cissna Park 9, South Newton (Ind.) 0: Kami Muehling threw a two-hitter for the Bearcats (6-3), walking just one batter to go with seven strikeouts. She also went 3 for 4 with three runs while Addison Lucht walked three times, going 1 for 1 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs. Sydney Seyfert also drove in three runs, going 2 for 3 with a double.

Pontiac 6, Coal City 2: The visiting Coalers led 2-0 before watching the Indians score six unanswered runs. Rileigh Eddy had a pair of hits. Ava Kenney singled and scored. Masyn Kuder pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs on nine hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

Coal City 17, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10: At Pontiac, the Coalers (9-7) trailed 9-1 early on, but a nine-run third and four-run fourth tipped the scales in a game in which the Coalers had 21 hits. Khloe Picard was 5 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Ava Kenney was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs. Rese Symons also had four hits and scored.

Newark 15, Herscher 2 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Tigers (3-10) saw the hosts plate crooked numbers in each inning. Pippa Dunnill doubled and drove in a pair. Kiley Scanlan and Mikaela Vadebonceour each had hits.

Girls soccer

Manteno 4, Bremen 0: At home, the Panthers (4-4) got two goals from Lyndi Fenimore, a goal apiece from Miranda Lingo and Emily Horath and an assist from Loryn Edwards. Avery Kobert stopped the only shot she faced.

Ottawa 5, Coal City 1: No stats were available for the visiting Coalers (0-5-2).

Urbana Invite: Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-4-1) took second place after defeating Richwoods 1-0 in the semifinals and taking a 7-0 loss to Mahomet-Seymour in the championship game. No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

Herscher (10-2) recovered from a 2-0 loss to Mahomet-Seymour in the semifinals to defeat Richwoods 3-0 in penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie. Addie Wilkins had 40 saves on the day, 25 in the semis. Leia Haubner scored on a Gianna High assist in the third-place game before Danica Woods joined them for the Tigers’ three shootout goals.

Wilkins and Haubner were joined by Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Nia Lawrence and Morgan Kraemer on the All-Tournament team.

Boys tennis

Joliet West quad: Coal City went 3-0 on the day, defeating Joliet Catholic 4-1 and both Joliet West and Plainfield South by 5-0 finals. Martin Ramirez was 3-0 and Troy Larson went 2-0 in singles play. The doubles team of Dominick Chellino and Aidan Meester was also 3-0. Hayden Kennell and Brady Noffsinger went 2-0 together, while Noffsinger and McKale Perino also won a match together.

Boys volleyball

Boiler Invite: At Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee (8-4) went 2-1 and the host Boilermakers (2-10) went 1-2. No individual stats were available.