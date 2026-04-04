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Daily Journal

Herscher girls soccer stays perfect, BBCHS baseball tops Oak Forest: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Bradley-Bourbonnais logo

Bradley-Bourbonnais logo (Courtesy of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School)

By Mason Schweizer

Girls soccer

Herscher 2, Centennial 0: At home, the Tigers (7-0) got goals from Gianni Jaime and Sophie Venckauskas that were assisted by Gianna High and Laney Mohler. Addie Wilkins had three saves for her fourth straight shutout and sixth in seven games.

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 18, Oak Forest 9: In a game the host Boilermakers (3-4) led 7-4 after an inning, Bradley-Bourbonnais had 13 hits in addition to six walks. Jace Boudreau was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Keaton Allison went 2 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs. Sam Frey went 2 for 4 with a double, four runs and two RBIs.

Morris 14, Coal City 3 (5 inn.): The host Coalers (4-3) led 3-2 after three innings, but Morris exploded for seven runs in the fourth and five in the fifth. Gavin Berger hit a two-run home run and drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Lance Cuddy was 2 for 3 and scored. Mason Hamilton allowed two earned runs on three hits in two innings.

High School SportsSportsKankakee County Front HeadlinesBradley-Bourbonnais PrepsHerscher PrepsCoal City PrepsGirls SoccerBaseball
Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer joined the Daily journal as a sports reporter in 2017 and was named sports editor in 2019. Aside from his time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong Kankakee County resident.