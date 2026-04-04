Herscher girls soccer stays perfect, BBCHS baseball tops Oak Forest: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls soccer

Herscher 2, Centennial 0: At home, the Tigers (7-0) got goals from Gianni Jaime and Sophie Venckauskas that were assisted by Gianna High and Laney Mohler. Addie Wilkins had three saves for her fourth straight shutout and sixth in seven games.

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 18, Oak Forest 9: In a game the host Boilermakers (3-4) led 7-4 after an inning, Bradley-Bourbonnais had 13 hits in addition to six walks. Jace Boudreau was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Keaton Allison went 2 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs. Sam Frey went 2 for 4 with a double, four runs and two RBIs.

Morris 14, Coal City 3 (5 inn.): The host Coalers (4-3) led 3-2 after three innings, but Morris exploded for seven runs in the fourth and five in the fifth. Gavin Berger hit a two-run home run and drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Lance Cuddy was 2 for 3 and scored. Mason Hamilton allowed two earned runs on three hits in two innings.