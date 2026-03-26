BBCHS’s Lydia Hammond throws no-no, Watseka’s Libby Hamilton hits walk-off: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Mason (Ohio) 0 (6 inn.): At Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the Boilermakers (4-1) got Lydia Hammond’s second-no hitter of the season. The senior hurler struck out 16 and walked two.

The offense broke loose with a seven-run sixth inning. Leila Middlebrook was 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs. Shannon Lee was 4 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Bristol Schriefer and Abbie Hofbauer each had two hits, with Schriefer smacking a double and scoring twice and Hofbauer driving in a pair and scoring a run.

Watseka 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2: At home, Libby Hamilton smacked a pinch-hit, walk-off two-run home run for the Warriors (4-1) to highlight a three-run seventh. Christa Holohan opened the inning with a double before she traded places with Noelle Schroeder on her two-bagger, with Schroeder coming home on Hamilton’s homer.

Holohan finished the day 4 for 4. Thayren Rigsby was 2 for 3 with a home run. Lilly Kingdon allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, seven walks and seven strikeouts in a complete game.

Seneca 1, Bishop McNamara 0: At home, the Fightin’ Irish (1-2) saw the Fighting Irish plate an unearned run in the top of the seventh when Graysen Provance reached on an error and eventually scored on a Lexie Buis bunt.

Joslynn Dole was sensational in the circle, allowing an unearned run on a hit and five strikeouts. Seneca pitcher Hayden Pfeifer threw a perfect game and struck out 14.

Pontiac 12, Iroquois West 5: At Pontiac, the Raiders saw their two-game win streak end. Autumn Miller was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI. She also allowed four earned runs on three hits and walks apiece in 4⅔ innings. Leah Honeycutt had a pair of hits and scored, and Payton Clark hit a two-run double.

Gardner-South Wilmington/Tri-Point 4, Newark 2: At Newark, the Panthers made it a 3-1 start to their season behind a gem from Maddie Simms. The senior allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit, five walks and eight strikeouts in a complete game. She also was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Nina and Liv Siano each singled and scored, with Nina adding an RBI.

Baseball

St. Anne/Donovan 3, Cissna Park 2 (9 inn.): At Cissna Park, Jackson Hawkins scored on a ninth-inning error as the eventual game-winning run for the Cardinals (2-1). Hawkins also doubled and drove in a run. Cason Berryhill earned the win after allowing three hits on three walks and strikeouts apiece over three relief innings.

Jream Renteria and Ayden Schaffer each had two hits for the Timberwolves (0-2). Jace Comstock had an RBI double. Schaffer also allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, four walks and five strikeouts in seven innings.

Manteno 13, Crete-Monee 6: On the road, the Panthers (3-0) tallied 17 hits, including three apiece from Logan Bufford, Jake Stevens, Braden Campbell and Connor Harrod. Bufford homered, drove in three and scored three runs. Campbell, Stevens and Cade Bechard each doubled twice, with Stevens and Campbell driving in a pair of runs apiece. Stevens scored four runs and Campbell and Bechard each scored twice.

Brendan Jedlicka allowed six earned runs on nine hits, three walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

Beecher 5, Rich Township 1: At home, the Bobcats (4-0) got a gem from Chase Maher, who allowed an unearned run on five hits, three walks and eight strikeouts over 5⅔ innings. Santino Imhoff allowed a hit over 1⅓ scoreless relief innings.

Imhoff was also one of four Bobcats with two hits, going 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Easton Lane also had two hits and RBIs apiece, while Nicholas Fox and Domenico Camilleri had a pair of hits each.

Milford 15, Grant Park 0 (4 inn.): At Grant Park, the Bearcats (3-2) put up crooked numbers in each inning, drawing eight walks and taking advantage of four Grant Park errors in addition to 11 hits. Aiden Frerichs was 4 for 4 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and three runs. Lucas Summers was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Hixon Lafond allowed a hit and that was it, fanning five in a complete game.

Aiden Overbeek’s double was the lone hit for the Dragons (0-3).

Lincoln-Way East 12, Wilmington 4: At home, the Wildcats (2-1-1) got a pair of home runs from Zach Ohlund that netted all four of their runs, but not much else against the high-powered Griffins. Ryan Kettman had a pair of doubles and scored. Only one of the six runs starting pitcher Dierks Geiss allowed was earned. Geiss allowed five hits, walked three and struck out three in four innings.

Morgan Park 9, Kankakee 7 (9 inn.): At home, the Kays (0-3) matched the Mustangs’ three-run eighth inning to force another frame, but couldn’t again counter in the ninth. Bryce Deany was 2 for 5 with a solo home run. Jacob Vinardi was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Devin Arbour went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Plano 7, Reed-Custer 6: At Plano, the Comets’ (0-4) late rally came up a run shy. Dhane Debelak was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Matt Kuban and Cole Yeates each had RBI singles, and Kuban scored a run. Chase Isaac was 2 for 3 and scored. Jeffrey Wolford allowed seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and five strikeouts in 4⅓ innings.

Morris 15, Herscher 12: At Morris, the Tigers (4-2) saw 10-0 and 11-1 leads slip away.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, Watseka 5: On the road, the Warriors (3-1) three-game win streak ended. Tyler Waugh and Austin Morris were each 2 for 4 with an RBI. Seth Dirks and Skylar Norder each singled and scored, with Dirks adding an RBI. Andrew Snoweden allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits, two walks and two strikeouts in 3⅓ innings.

Iroquois West 9, Blue Ridge 7: The Raiders (2-2) scored eight of their runs in the last three innings, including four in the seventh, to end a two-game skid. Eight different Raiders had a hit, led by a 2 for 3 day from Brody Mueller, who scored three runs. Mayson McFall hit a two-run triple and scored twice. Noah Shrove allowed two earned runs on three hits in two relief innings for the win.

Girls soccer

Herscher 9, Crete-Monee 0: At home, Sophie Venckauskas had a hat trick, Gianna High scored twice and Danica Woods, Gianni Jaime, Brooklyn Parmley and London Schneider each scored for the Tigers (3-0). Addie Wilkins wasn’t tested in net.

Boys volleyball

Joliet West 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers (0-2), who fell 25-15, 25-13.