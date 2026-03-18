5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Floral Tea Party at B. Harley Bradley House, Collector Con 2026 Show

- Floral Tea Party (Kankakee): Wright In Kankakee is hosting a floral-themed tea party from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 21. This special spring event will be held in the living room of Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, located at 701 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee. Guests will enjoy delicate blends, sweet treats and garden-inspired elegance. Tickets are $35 for adults. Visit wright1900.org/events for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Harbor House’s Laugh for a Cause (Bradley): Laugh out loud to comedians from The Second City at Laugh for a Cause to benefit Harbor House. The event is at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Quality Inn in Bradley. Happy Hour begins at 5:30 p.m. Open seating tickets are $50 per person. Visit harborhousedv.org for more information.
- Collector Con 2026 Show (Kankakee): The Collector Con 2026 Toy & Collectable Show starts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 22 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. Shop over 120 tables of collectibles ranging from toys, video games, sports cards, comic books, non sport cards/Pokemon and much more. Early admission begins at 9:30 a.m. and is $5, general admission starts at 10 a.m. and is $3. Visit the Collector Con Conventions’ Facebook page for more information.
- Aurora: Lights of Wonder (Bourbonnais): Find out what it’s like to witness an Aurora storm during this show featuring time-lapse images at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University. Tickets are $5 per person. Visit strickler.olivet.edu for more information.
- Egg Hunt After Dark (Kankakee): The Kankakee Valley Park District will host this event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 27 at Bill Spriggs Civic Auditorium. Families will enjoy dinner, sweet treats, and a nighttime egg hunt filled with glowing eggs. Tickets for dinner and the hunt are $10 per person and $3 per person for the egg hunt only in advance, $5 day-of. Visit kvpd.com for more information.
Shaw Local
News • Sports • Obituaries • eNewspaper • Election • The Scene • 175 Years
Daily Journal