5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Winter Market at the Majestic, Great Leprechaun Chase in Manteno

Here are five events happening around Kankakee County, from a winter market and youth theater to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and live bagpipes.
- Winter Market (Kankakee): The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., will host a Winter Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. Explore handmade crafts, fresh produce, seasonal treats and more from local vendors. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information and a list of vendors.
- The Great Leprechaun Chase (Manteno): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this “Amazing Race”-style event in downtown Manteno from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Attendees will stop at participating local businesses for fun mini-games and agility challenges. Visit mantenochamber.com for more information.
- Hoops, Hops & Shamrocks (Kankakee): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Bishop McNamara Irish Alumni Association at this fun event with live music, raffles, food and more. Must be 21 to attend. The event is from 4-11 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd. Visit Bishop McNamara High School’s website for more information.
- KVTA “Footloose” Youth Edition (Kankakee): Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present “Footloose” Youth Edition at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave. Tickets cost $15 per person. Visit kvta.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- St. Patrick’s Day Bagpipes (Beecher): Sollitt Tap, 11830 Sollitt Road, will host a live bagpipe performance by Nathan Stanula at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Visit sollitttap.com for more information.