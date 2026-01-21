Indoor Kankakee Winter Farmers’ Market opens Saturday

Escape the cold and stock up on farmers’ market goods at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market’s winter market on Saturday, Jan. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon inside The Majestic in downtown Kankakee.

The Winter Community Market, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and Majestic Weddings & Events, is a cozy, indoor market designed to keep the community connected to local food and makers during the colder months.

Fresh baked goods, local honey, handmade candles, specialty foods, mushrooms, artisan crafts, dog treats and more will be available from over 30 local vendors.

The January market will feature musician Michael Aponte with acoustic covers from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

The market returns for two more winter Saturdays on Feb. 21 and March 14.

The Winter Market is accepting LINK/EBT benefits and is participating in Link Match through Link Up Illinois.

The Majestic is located at 150 S. Schuyler Ave. More parking is available behind the building at the east entrance.

For more information, visit facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket.