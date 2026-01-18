Teams tune up for wrestling postseason at Reed-Custer Comet Classic

Reed Custer's Dominic Alaimo, left, and Tinley Park's Sebastian Sanderson wrestle in the 215-pound championship match during the Reed-Custer Comet Classic Wrestling Invite on Saturday, Jan 17. (Krystle Compton for Shaw Local N)

Some of the state’s top teams and wrestlers were in action over the two-day, 28-team Reed-Custer Comet Classic on Friday and Saturday.

Thanks to a couple teams being added to the already-stacked field, the tournament provided a challenging tuneup for conference tournaments in a week and regionals that are now just two short weeks away.

Host Reed-Custer placed eighth (132.5 points), with senior Dominic Alaimo claiming the team’s highest placement with his second-place finish at 215 pounds.

Alaimo, who placed sixth at state last season, said it is always great to have this event in his home gym.

“It’s honestly a blessing, just being in here in this atmosphere, and just having this competition,” he said. “Win or loss, this competition is really what matters. Without the competition, we can’t get better.

Reed-Custer head coach Yale Davis said it is nice to be able to host such a competitive tournament at this pivotal time of the season.

“It takes a village,” he said. “All these people come out here to to work together to put on a great, good-flowing tournament. I’m just proud of everyone at Braidwood that’s doing it. It’s a solid tournament and I think it’s going to keep on getting better.”

Colton Drinkwine placed fourth for the Comets at 113 pounds while Kaaden Wood placed fifth at 126. Cole Harris and Aiden Schultz each placed sixth at 120 and 190 pounds respectively.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Kayden Roach, right, and Chicago Hope's Arkail Griffin wrestle in the 175-pound championship match during the Reed-Custer Comet Classic Wrestling Invite on Saturday, Jan 17. (KRYSTLECOMPTON)

Bradley-Bourbonnais placed 11th as a team (120 points) and had Kayden Roach place second at 175 pounds for the second straight year.

Roach was aiming for a win, but said he is looking forward to bouncing back over the Boilermakers’ remaining competitions.

“I feel like I’ve been off a little bit, but I’m going to work really hard,” he said. “I’m just going to try and place as high as I can in every thing and just work my butt off.”

Three Boilermakers earned fifth-place finishes Saturday, with Cullen Parks doing so at 106, Jayden Cooper following at 144 and Khalan Clemens finishing with a win at 285.

Head coach Michael Spiwak said it was a bit of a disappointing day in general, considering it was the first Comet Classic in which the Boilermakers did not have an individual champion.

He said he want to see the team dig deep ahead of the SouthWest Suburban Conference Tournament and upcoming regional.

“This is our first time being here without bringing a bracket board home, so that doesn’t feel great,” he said. “We always talk about no breaks, and the kids that really, really listen in the classroom are winning right now. Others are learning the hard way that no breaks means no breaks.”

Wilmington's Logan Van Duyne, right, and St. Viator's Jaxon Penovich wrestle in the 190-pound championship match during the Reed-Custer Comet Classic Wrestling Invite on Saturday, Jan 17. (Krystle Compton for Shaw Local N)

Wilmington also sent a wrestler to the championship round, with senior Logan Van Duyne finishing second at 190 pounds. Will Wilson placed fifth at 215 as the other Wildcat to place.

Van Duyne said he is looking to finish his senior season strong to try and reach state once again to wrap his high school career.

“That last match, I definitely have a lot to take away from it,” he said. “I’m just really looking forward to improve my ability as a wrestler. I’m always looking forward to competition.”

Head coach Nick Dziuban was pleased with his team’s showing a week ahead of the Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament.

“Overall I feel like we wrestled pretty tough,” he said. “We brought six guys into the second day, ended up with two placers and two guys that came up just short.”

Wilmington placed 18th as a team (63.5 points), just behind Clifton Central/Iroquois West in 17th (67.5), which had Evan Cox place third at 144.

Herscher placed 23rd (42 points), Kankakee was 24th (35), Manteno was 25th (34.5) and Peotone was 26th (31.5).

Manteno’s Lucas Hetman placed fifth at 165 and Kankakee’s Kendrick Crite was sixth at 215.