Christmas carols, concert provide holiday cheer

The River Valley Wind Ensemble performs during their annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at Olivet Nazarene University’s Larsen Fine Arts Center in Bourbonnais. (Courtesy of Taylor Leddin-McMast)

The River Valley Wind Ensembles presented its annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 14, at Olivet Nazarene University’s Larsen Fine Arts Center in Bourbonnais.

Guests arrived to the sounds of Christmas carols, led by Bonnie Brewer in the lobby before the show.

The ensemble performed a selection of several seasonal tunes, including “A Christmas Intrada” by Alfred Reed, “So Wondrous Bright” by Carol Brittin Chambers, “Sleigh Ride” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and “Merry Christmas, Everyone!” by Steven Reineke.

Admission to the annual concert is free, but donations are always welcome. For more information and upcoming events, visit windensemble.org.