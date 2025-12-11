Manteno church hosting cookie sale, vendor fair Saturday

Manteno Church of the Nazarene will host a Vendor Fair & Cookie Sale on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (Provided by Manteno Church of the Nazarene)

Pick up some Christmas treats and gifts in one place this Saturday at the Manteno Church of the Nazarene’s Vendor Fair & Cookie Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers can browse vendors and also have the gifts wrapped by youth group students.

All proceeds from booth sales, concessions, silent auction and gift wrapping go to the youth group students for Nazarene Youth Conference, camps, retreat and other activities.

The popular cookie sale begins at 9 a.m. to benefit the Women’s Ministries.

“The cookies go quickly, so don’t wait if you want some of this deliciousness!” event organizers said.

For more information and vendors, visit the church’s event page on Facebook at facebook.com/mantenonazcraftfair.