Manteno Veterans Day run nears

U.S. Navy Veteran Dan Gerber high fives children outside Manteno Elementary School as he leads a group of more than 30 veterans on the 7th annual Veterans Day Military Warriors Run in 2022. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The annual Veterans Day Run to Manteno’s three schools and downtown Manteno is set for 8 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Students and spectators will line the route as Veterans Day is celebrated with veterans and active military.

The four-mile run starts at Heritage Park in Manteno.

Organizer Dan Gerber invites veterans and members of the military to join the run, which will maintain about an 11-minute per mile pace.

The group will be escorted by various military organizations riding in their battlecruisers and military vehicles, along with the Manteno Police Dept. as they run dressed in battle gear and carrying patriotic flags.

“Our goal is to remind students of Veterans Day, instill some pride in their country, and let them feel they are a part of it,” Gerber said.

Following the run, join the Manteno American Legion,117 N. Walnut St., to celebrate Veterans Day for a short ceremony at 11 a.m. at Legion Park.

The Manteno American Legion Color Guard, commanded by Jim Carmean, will step off from the Legion post at 10:45 a.m. and march to Legion Park. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Dan Gerber at the Manteno American Legion at 815-468-8324 or via email at gerb959@gmail.com.

The Military Warriors Run Squad route is as follows, with approximate times: