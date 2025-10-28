Manteno Veterans Day run nears

The annual Veterans Day Run to Manteno’s three schools and downtown Manteno is set for 8 a.m. on Nov. 11.
Students and spectators will line the route as Veterans Day is celebrated with veterans and active military.
The four-mile run starts at Heritage Park in Manteno.
Organizer Dan Gerber invites veterans and members of the military to join the run, which will maintain about an 11-minute per mile pace.
The group will be escorted by various military organizations riding in their battlecruisers and military vehicles, along with the Manteno Police Dept. as they run dressed in battle gear and carrying patriotic flags.
“Our goal is to remind students of Veterans Day, instill some pride in their country, and let them feel they are a part of it,” Gerber said.
Following the run, join the Manteno American Legion,117 N. Walnut St., to celebrate Veterans Day for a short ceremony at 11 a.m. at Legion Park.
The Manteno American Legion Color Guard, commanded by Jim Carmean, will step off from the Legion post at 10:45 a.m. and march to Legion Park. The public is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Dan Gerber at the Manteno American Legion at 815-468-8324 or via email at gerb959@gmail.com.
The Military Warriors Run Squad route is as follows, with approximate times:
- 8 a.m. - Step off at Heritage Park, go east on Cook Street, enter east entrance to grade school parking
- Greet students in front of grade school, turn right at west exit onto Cook going west
- Turn right at Southcreek Drive, go north to East County Hwy 9
- Turn right at Hwy 9, go east to North Poplar
- Turn left at North Poplar, go north to Manteno Middle School
- 8:15 a.m. arrive at middle school
- Turn right at Park Street, go east to Maple
- Turn left on Maple, go north to Manteno High School
- 8:20 a.m. arrive at high school
- Leave high school going south on Maple to 3rd Street
- Turn left on 3rd going east to Main Street
- 8:30 a.m. turn right on Main going south to Division
- Turn left on Division going east to North Oak
- Turn left on North Oak going north to 3rd
- Turn right on 3rd going east to Rt. 50
- 8:40 a.m. turn right on Rt. 50 going south to Division
- Turn right on Division going west to County Hwy 9
- Turn left on Hwy 9 going west to Southcreek Drive
- Turn left on Southcreek going south to Cook
- Turn left on Cook going east back to Heritage Park
- 9 a.m. arrive at Heritage Park