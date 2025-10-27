Clifton Central High School presents ‘Newsies’

Clifton Central High School’s theater department will present three performances of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical “Newsies” on Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26.

Saturday’s shows will be at 2 and 7 p.m. A 2 p.m. matinee is scheduled for Sunday.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door for all shows.

You can buy tickets in advance by email at kgifford@cusd4.org or by calling the high school main office during school hours at 815-694-2321 and selecting option 2.

“Newsies” tells the story of the 1899 New York City newsboy strike.

The musical was written by Harvey Fierstein, with music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman.

It made its Broadway debut in 2012 and ran through August 2014.