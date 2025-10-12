Evelyn Provost celebrates 90th birthday

Evelyn Provost takes a moment to reflect during her recent surprise 90th birthday party in Momence. She turns 90 on Sunday, (Lee Provost)

The family of Evelyn Provost held a surprise 90th birthday party for their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Sept. 20 at the First Baptist Church in Momence.

Provost, of Ganeer Township, and her late husband, Delmar, whom she was married to for 50 years until his Oct. 3, 2005, death, are the parents of eight children, 29 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Kankakee to Joseph and Violet Monik, then of Kankakee. She is one of three children from the Monik family. Her brother, Joseph, and sister, Frances, have both passed away.

More than 90 family members attended the birthday party.

A homemaker, Evelyn, along with her husband and children, operated a family farm in the Ganeer Township and St. George areas.

Evelyn was an avid seamstress, cook and gardener. The produce from the garden was canned or frozen to help provide for her family throughout the year.