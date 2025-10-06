Firefighters from multiple departments battle brush fire near Beecher

More than 20 fire departments battled a brush fire in Beecher on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Beecher firefighters responded to a reported brush fire in the area of the 29000 block of South Yates Avenue, according to a Beecher Fire Protection District release.

When firefighters arrived on scene, there was a large brush fire burning through tall grass and rapidly spreading into a dense wooded area,” the release said.

Additional departments were called to the scene.

There was limited access to get to the fire, causing it to continue to spread. More manpower and equipment were called to the scene via the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), according to the release.

A drone from the MABAS 27 district was used to provide an aerial view of the fire and assist with placement of firefighters and equipment, according to the release.

Off-road firefighting operations proved difficult due to the topography and limited access points, the release said.

The Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit was used to assist with aerial efforts, according to the release.

Approximately 52 firefighters, three engines, five tenders, nine brush trucks and eight chief officers from multiple agencies battled the blaze, according to the release.

The fire was brought under control by approximately 5 p.m., according to the release.

Firefighters remained on scene until approximately 10 p.m. to cut through dense brush to put out hot spots, according to the release.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, the release said.

Unseasonably warm temperatures, low humidity, dry vegetation and gusty winds have significantly increased the risk of brush fires in recent days.