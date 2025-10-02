Netflix show ‘Monster,’ filmed in Momence, streams Friday

Large lights and old cars line East Washington Street in downtown Momence during the filming of Netflix's Monster series on Feb. 11, 2025.

Get ready to see Momence in a gruesome new light as the Netflix drama series “Monster,” which uses its third season to tell the horrific true story of serial killer Ed Gein, begins streaming Friday.

The show features a portion of historic downtown Momence and some of the city’s residential areas as its backdrop. Filming took place in February and March.

Actors in period clothing wait for their cue as bystanders watch the filming of Netflix's Monster series on Feb. 11, 2025 in downtown Momence.

Charlie Hunnam, who stars as killer Ed Gein, can be recognized from his role as a main character, Jax Teller, in the FX drama series, “Sons of Anarchy.”

The first season of “Monster” was “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The second season was “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”

The third season follows Gein, who was known as the Butcher of Plainfield or the Plainfield Ghoul for the carnage he wrought upon Plainfield, Wisconsin.

Gein’s crimes served as inspiration for multiple classic horror films, including “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Psycho” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”

Gein was a suspected serial killer and body snatcher from 1947 to 1957. He gained widespread notoriety in 1957 after authorities discovered he had exhumed corpses from local cemeteries and fashioned keepsakes from the bones and skin.

Gein confessed to killing two women, one in 1954 and the second in 1957, and was suspected of seven other murders. He died at the age of 77 in 1984.

Momence is no stranger to the excitement of film crews and Hollywood action.

In 2019, a portion of the television series “Fargo,” starring Chris Rock and Billy Bob Thornton, was filmed in the downtown area.

Monster on screen, cat lover at heart

Though viewers can see Hunnam portraying a monster on screen, the actor reminded everyone of his true soft-hearted nature during his downtime from filming, when he adopted two kittens from River Valley Animal Rescue.

Charlie Hunnam, lead actor in the Netflix true-crime series, “Monster," visits the River Valley Animal Rescue's Cat Oasis in Momence during a filming day. Hunnam adopted two cats from the shelter on his last day in the bordertown. (Provided by Elisha Steel/Asher O)

Following an extended stay in Momence, it turns out much of Hunnam’s free time was spent in the Cat Oasis shelter in downtown Momence.

He gave a $1,000 donation to help the shelter care for its large number of rescue cats.

The actor began visiting the shelter and took a liking to a kitten named Sugar Plum, who, as it turns out, had a sidekick, Gingerbread, a nearly identical black cat.

On what was likely his final day in the eastern Kankakee County city, Hunnam completed the adoptions for the pair of sister rescue kittens.

“Who would have thought that our two little ladies – once unwanted and homeless in a small town – would end up flying off to a life of luxury in Los Angeles?" the rescue posted to Facebook when announcing the adoptions.

Fans and cat lovers alike can imagine Sugar Plum and Gingerbread just might be curling up on Hunnam’s lap to watch the series come Friday.