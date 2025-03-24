‘Monster’ actor leaves Momence with 2 adopted kittens

Charlie Hunnam, lead actor in the Netflix true-crime series, “Monster," interacts with a cat at River Valley Animal Rescue's Cat Oasis in Momence during a filming day. (Provided by River Valley Animal )

MOMENCE – Hollywood actor Charlie Hunnam is not a monster at all.

In fact, it appears he is quite the opposite.

Following an extended stay in Momence while filming scenes for the Netflix true-crime series, “Monster,” it turns out much of his free time was spent in the Cat Oasis shelter in downtown Momence.

An apparent cat lover, Hunnam, on what was likely his final day in the eastern Kankakee County city, completed the adoptions for a pair of jet black rescue kittens named Sugar Plum and Gingerbread.

“These are just your average Joe Schmo kittens. Nothing special about them,” said Jennifer Underwood, of Momence, director and adoption coordinator of River Valley Animal Rescue’s downtown cat shelter.

Hunnam is starring in the third season of Monster. He is portraying Ed Gein, the notorious serial killer from Wisconsin in the mid to late 1950s.

The actor began visiting the shelter on March 5, Underwood said. She said he just wandered in.

He was instantly attracted to the kitten Sugar Plum, which Underwood described as a much more social kitten. He would sit down with the kitten and simply pet her.

Charlie Hunnam, lead actor in the Netflix true-crime series, “Monster," visits the River Valley Animal Rescue's Cat Oasis in Momence during a filming day. Hunnam adopted two cats from the shelter on his last day in the bordertown. (Provided by Elisha Steel/Asher O)

Hunnam said he had a couple cats at home. He returned on March 6, this time armed with a $1,000 donation to help the shelter care for the large number of rescue cats.

At any given day, the shelter has 75-110 cats at its 117 E. Washington St. location.

He continually said to the staff during his frequent visits he would adopt Sugar Plum. Sugar Plum, however, had a sidekick, Gingerbread, a nearly identical black cat.

The two cats were born one day apart at the shelter. One was born on Sept. 24, the other Sept. 25. To be honest, Underwood confessed, she’s not sure which one was born first.

Through the back and forth of production, Hunnam took a deep liking to both felines. He informed staff he would take home both.

On Friday, the likely final day of Hunnam’s stay in Momence, he walked into the Washington Street shelter, completed the necessary adoption paperwork, handed over $225 for the adoption fee and walked away with the two female kittens.

Their destination was Los Angeles, where Hunnam lives with two other cats.

“He was very dedicated to these cats. He would call us. He stayed in contact,” Underwood said.

Charlie Hunnam, lead actor in the Netflix true-crime series, “Monster," visits cats at the River Valley Animal Rescue's Cat Oasis in Momence during a filming day. (Provided by River Valley Animal )

Underwood said Hunnam seemed to find an oasis at the Oasis.

“I think Oasis gave him a sense of comfort,” Underwood said. “He told us Oasis will always have a special place in his heart. He said ‘You will be forever so special to me.’”

This sense of comfort must have rubbed off. She said several crew members often spent time in the shelter.

Underwood is hopeful this brush with fame helps with feline adoptions.

The shelter adopted out 338 cats in 2023 and 356 in 2024.

“We’ve been here four years,” she said. “We still have people who come in and tell us they had no idea we are here.”