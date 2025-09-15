Dog-friendly walk, 5K run to raise funds for heart, cancer care at Riverside

Two dogs meet along the path during Riverside Healthcare's Arf for the Heart fundraiser walk. (Provided by Riverside Healthcare)

The last weekend of September will be a busy one at Riverside Healthcare’s Bourbonnais campus, as two events will raise funds and awareness for heart and cancer care.

On Friday, Sept. 26, Arf for Heart returns and provides the opportunity for people to enjoy the walking path behind the campus, located at 400 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais, with their furry friends. The dog-friendly walk takes place from 5-7 p.m. and benefits heart care at Riverside.

“We encourage you to bring all of your friends – your four-legged friends included – to walk around the campus out here in Bourbonnais [as] there are lovely paths around the pond,” said Liz Unruh, marketing and communications representative with Riverside. “We’ll be raising money for heart care at Riverside through registration fees, where you can get either a T-shirt or a sweatshirt.”

Registration for the walk is free, and there are options to purchase an Arf for Heart bandana for $5 or a T-shirt and a bandana for $25. There will be education booths featuring information about heart health, nutrition and exercise, as well as a photobooth and food trucks.

To register, visit myrhc.net/arf.

The following morning, Sept. 27, is the Making Strides Against Cancer 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk. The event benefits the patients of the Riverside Cancer Institute as the funds will be used for patient support kits, which provide patients with items they’ll find useful during treatments, such as water bottles and blankets.

“If we can give them a few items that they don’t have to pay out of pocket for and we can get them started, then that’s what we’d want to use the money for,” said Nicole Boudreau, oncology registered nurse with the Riverside Cancer Institute.

The event offers various ways to participate. On-site participants can choose to run or walk, or they can donate and enjoy the community vendor fair that will happen simultaneously. Additionally, there’s an option to customize a sign that can honor a loved one, which will be displayed on the course.

Packet pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m., and the timed run steps off at 9 a.m. Shortly after, about 9:05 a.m., the walk will step off. For more information and to register, visit myrhc.net/makingstrides.