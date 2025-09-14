Sayson joins Riverside outpatient rehabilitation and therapy team

Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Jojo Sayson has joined its outpatient rehabilitation and therapy team as both a practicing physical therapist and a clinical educator.

For more than 15 years, Sayson has served the Kankakee-area community through his private practice, Jojo Sayson’s Physical Therapy and Rehab, where he helped countless patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life, Riverside said in a news release.

In addition to his clinical work, he has conducted cutting-edge research for NASA, contributing to advancements in space medicine and rehabilitation science, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jojo to Riverside,” outpatient rehab manager Mitch Cronk said in the release. “His extensive clinical experience, research background and commitment to education will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional care to our patients.”

Sayson earned his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy, allied health and life sciences from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines before completing a Master’s of Orthopedic Manual Therapy and a Doctor of Manual Therapy at the Ola Grimsby Institute in San Diego.

Sayson is an active member of several prestigious professional organizations, including the American Physical Therapy Association, the Aerospace Medical Association, the American Society for Gravitational and Space Research, and the American Astronautical Society. He is also a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapists, a distinction held by a select group of clinicians who demonstrate excellence in manual therapy and patient care.