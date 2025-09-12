Shaw Local

815 Basketball skills camp returning in September

Basketball close up file art (Shaw Local News Network)

By Mason Schweizer

Area basketball players in grades five through eight have an opportunity to get their skills ready for the junior high basketball season later this month.

Alex Renchen and 815 Basketball are hosting their skills camp Sunday, Sept. 28, at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

The cost of the camp, which goes from 3-5 p.m., is $20. It is open to any local fifth-eighth graders in Kankakee, Iroquois and Will Counties.

For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/42tvV1M.

