Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season Saturday

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs at Olivet Nazarene University. The orchestra kicks off its 58th season on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 58th season Saturday.

From classical masterpieces and holiday celebrations to youth performances that will uplift and engage the community, this season promises an unforgettable musical journey for audiences of all ages.

“I am excited for the Kankakee region to hear all of the locally talented musicians,” Board President Barbi Brewer-Watson said in a news release.

The season kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m., where Dr. Sean Paul Mills, the KVSO’s artistic director and conductor, will lead the orchestra in a program of American music, performing works by Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland and Howard Hanson featuring soloist Erik Chalfant.

“I am thrilled to again perform with the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Many moons have passed since I last sang here in 1999, for the Duke Ellington Centennial Concert,” Chalfant said in the release.

Erik Chalfant (Photo Provided by Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra)

“With these iconic Old American Songs of Aaron Copland, I feel a literal return to my Midwestern roots. These hymn tunes and folk melodies speak of the America that I grew up knowing. They remind us of the faith, hope, resilience, and genuine sense of community that has always defined our great nation.”

Chalfant is an adopted Midwestern son of the Kankakee River Valley.

Born in Indiana, Chalfant was raised in Cincinnati, the son of the late Rev. Morris Chalfant and his mother, longtime Kankakee resident Yvonne Chalfant.

Chalfant is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in voice performance and French literature.

His vocal studies at the Tanglewood Music Center led him to earn the master of Music degree in voice performance from Boston University.

Concert goers are invited to join Chalfant and Mills at 6:15 p.m. as they discuss American musical traditions, give insights into the rehearsal and performance process and answer your questions about the concert.

Sean Paul Mills (Photo Provided by Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra)

Attendees are also invited to a reception with the soloist after the concert that features homemade desserts from the dedicated Symphony Women’s Guild members. Both of these events are free to audience members.

After 57 seasons of performing in various facilities throughout the region, this year the symphony looks forward to a residency in downtown Kankakee at Asbury Methodist Church, located at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

All aboard as the KVSO will be embarking on a musical “Voyages of Discovery”.

To book your tickets in advance or to purchase a season subscription, which will save your seat for all the adventures, visit kvso.org. Tickets are available at the door. Adults are $35 and children are $5.

Other performance themes and dates include “Bohemian Adventures,” Oct. 25, “A Baroque Christmas,” Dec. 7, “The British Isles,” Feb. 28, 2026; and “Favorite Adventures,” April 18, 2026.