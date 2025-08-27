104th Herscher Labor Day Celebration

Activities kick off Saturday for the 104th annual Herscher Labor Day Celebration.
Friday, Aug. 29
· 6 p.m.-midnight – Beer tent. Music: Herscher Chamber with DJ Their Own Music.
Saturday, Aug. 30
· 9 a.m. – The 21st annual Co-Ed 16-inch Softball Tournament begins in Village Park. The tournament continues Sunday and Monday.
· Noon-midnight - Beer tent. Music: Vincent Rink, 3-5 p.m.; Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club, 7-11 p.m.
· 2-7 p.m. – Inflatable Big Top Bounce Options in Village Park. Wristbands can be purchased in the beer tent for $10.
Sunday, Aug. 31
· 2-7 p.m. – Inflatable Big Top Bounce Options.
· Noon-midnight – Beer tent. Music: Jake Vaughn, 3-6 p.m.; Winslow Arizona (Eagles tribute band), 7-11 p.m.
· 1-3 p.m. – Herscher Area Historical Society open, 190 S. Main Ave. HAHS’s Anderson House open, 161 W. Myrtle St.
· 5:30 p.m. – 44th annual running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise Race - 5K run, 2-mile walk, and 10th annual Bunny Dash (children 7 and under). Starts at Herscher High School football field.
Monday, Sept. 1
· 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Arts and Crafts Show - State Bank of Herscher parking lot.
· 10:30 a.m. – Grand Parade, featuring Grand Marshal Ray Schneider.
· Noon-9 p.m. – Beer tent. Music: Silver Strings, 1-4 p.m.
· Noon-5 p.m. – Inflatable Big Top Bounce Options.
· Noon-2 p.m. – Herscher Area Historical Society. 190 S. Main and 160 W. Myrtle.
· Noon-3 p.m. – Limestone Township Library District. Park Pavilion.
· 1 p.m. – Kiddie Tractor Pull. Village Park.
· Noon-3 p.m. – Face painting and balloons under the Park Pavilion.
· 1-3 p.m. – Bingo - Legion Community Center.
· 1-3 p.m. – Herscher School District Music marching band, orchestra and jazz band. Village Park stage.
· 3:30 p.m. – The Sixth Position (Battle of the Bands at Bourbonnais Friendship Fest.) Village Park stage.
· 5 p.m. – Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet. Village Park stage.
· 6 p.m. – Herscher Chamber of Commerce raffle drawing. Village Park stage.
For more information, visit: herscher.net or 815-426-2131 or 815-426-6183.