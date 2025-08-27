104th Herscher Labor Day Celebration

Maddox Boone, 3, of Cabery, sits to watch the tractors pass by during the 101st Herscher Labor Day parade in September 2022. The latest Herscher Labor Day Celebration takes place this weekend. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Activities kick off Saturday for the 104th annual Herscher Labor Day Celebration.

Friday, Aug. 29

· 6 p.m.-midnight – Beer tent. Music: Herscher Chamber with DJ Their Own Music.

Saturday, Aug. 30

· 9 a.m. – The 21st annual Co-Ed 16-inch Softball Tournament begins in Village Park. The tournament continues Sunday and Monday.

· Noon-midnight - Beer tent. Music: Vincent Rink, 3-5 p.m.; Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club, 7-11 p.m.

· 2-7 p.m. – Inflatable Big Top Bounce Options in Village Park. Wristbands can be purchased in the beer tent for $10.

Sunday, Aug. 31

· 2-7 p.m. – Inflatable Big Top Bounce Options.

· Noon-midnight – Beer tent. Music: Jake Vaughn, 3-6 p.m.; Winslow Arizona (Eagles tribute band), 7-11 p.m.

· 1-3 p.m. – Herscher Area Historical Society open, 190 S. Main Ave. HAHS’s Anderson House open, 161 W. Myrtle St.

· 5:30 p.m. – 44th annual running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise Race - 5K run, 2-mile walk, and 10th annual Bunny Dash (children 7 and under). Starts at Herscher High School football field.

Monday, Sept. 1

· 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Arts and Crafts Show - State Bank of Herscher parking lot.

· 10:30 a.m. – Grand Parade, featuring Grand Marshal Ray Schneider.

· Noon-9 p.m. – Beer tent. Music: Silver Strings, 1-4 p.m.

· Noon-5 p.m. – Inflatable Big Top Bounce Options.

· Noon-2 p.m. – Herscher Area Historical Society. 190 S. Main and 160 W. Myrtle.

· Noon-3 p.m. – Limestone Township Library District. Park Pavilion.

· 1 p.m. – Kiddie Tractor Pull. Village Park.

· Noon-3 p.m. – Face painting and balloons under the Park Pavilion.

· 1-3 p.m. – Bingo - Legion Community Center.

· 1-3 p.m. – Herscher School District Music marching band, orchestra and jazz band. Village Park stage.

· 3:30 p.m. – The Sixth Position (Battle of the Bands at Bourbonnais Friendship Fest.) Village Park stage.

· 5 p.m. – Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet. Village Park stage.

· 6 p.m. – Herscher Chamber of Commerce raffle drawing. Village Park stage.

For more information, visit: herscher.net or 815-426-2131 or 815-426-6183.