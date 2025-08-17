Manteno boys, girls golf teams open season victorious: Daily Journal weekend roundup

BOYS GOLF
Manteno 214, Grant Park 235: The Panthers opened their 2025 season with a win at Grant Park’s Minne Monesse Friday. Medalist Landon Bukowski shot a 41 to pace Manteno, followed by Carson Russert’s 54, Colin Saathoff’s 59 and a 60 apiece from Gavin Woods and Liam Jedlicka.
No individual stats were available for Grant Park.
GIRLS GOLF
Manteno 228, Bishop McNamara 248: It was a clean sweep for the boys and girls at Manteno Friday, as the girls team finished on top of a match against the Fightin’ Irish at Minne Monesse.
Camryn Haines began her senior year with a 55 to lead Manteno. She was a stroke ahead of freshman Olivia Bukowski’s 56 in her high school debut. Ginny Kvasnicka shot a 57 and Eva White’s 60 rounded out the scorecard.
No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish, nor for Grant Park’s individual competitors.