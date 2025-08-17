Manteno boys, girls golf teams open season victorious: Daily Journal weekend roundup

Manteno's Carson Russert shoots for the green at Minne Monesse Golf Club as Landon Bukowski watches on Friday, August 15, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

BOYS GOLF

Manteno 214, Grant Park 235: The Panthers opened their 2025 season with a win at Grant Park’s Minne Monesse Friday. Medalist Landon Bukowski shot a 41 to pace Manteno, followed by Carson Russert’s 54, Colin Saathoff’s 59 and a 60 apiece from Gavin Woods and Liam Jedlicka.

No individual stats were available for Grant Park.

Manteno's Camryn Haines tees off on a hole at Minne Monesse Golf Club on Friday, August 15, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

GIRLS GOLF

Manteno 228, Bishop McNamara 248: It was a clean sweep for the boys and girls at Manteno Friday, as the girls team finished on top of a match against the Fightin’ Irish at Minne Monesse.

Camryn Haines began her senior year with a 55 to lead Manteno. She was a stroke ahead of freshman Olivia Bukowski’s 56 in her high school debut. Ginny Kvasnicka shot a 57 and Eva White’s 60 rounded out the scorecard.

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish, nor for Grant Park’s individual competitors.