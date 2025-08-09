Riverside oncologist Hamdan named Samaritan of the Year

Dr. Joehar Hamdan, oncologist with Riverside Cancer Institute, poses with the 2025 Samaritan of the Year award. Courtesy of Riverside Healthcare. (Provided by Riverside Healthcare)

When a patient came into the Riverside Cancer Institute writhing in pain, begging for someone to help him, oncologist Dr. Joehar Hamdan didn’t hesitate.

“I broke down … and I think I remember just screaming, ‘You people have to help me,’” the patient, Glenn, recalled to Riverside oncologist Dr. Ahsan Basha on his podcast, Conversations on Cancer. “Dr. Hamdan happened to be walking by [and] heard me say that. [He] knocks on the door, opens the door and says, ‘Hey, I just heard what was going on and I had to peek my head in.’ And he started me on immunotherapy that day.”

This was a characteristic reaction of Hamdan, who shared that whenever a patient comes in and asks how he’s doing, he responds, “If you’re doing good, I’m doing fine.”

It’s this patient-first mentality that propels his work at Riverside, where he’s practiced for the last decade. And it’s this mentality, along with a regular practice of giving generously to Riverside’s mission, that’s earned him the recognition of Samaritan of the Year for 2025.

“It was very humbling,” Hamdan said of the honor. “You know, I just was surprised and didn’t feel deserving of it because I’m sure there’s others that are more worthy of it. … You kind of get a loss of words because of how much of a good feeling I had.”

He learned of the recognition when Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic stopped by the Cancer Institute. Hamdan joked that, if he had been wearing an EKG machine, he “would have been a little tachycardic,” as he was unsure what prompted the visit. When Kambic walked into Hamdan’s office, the oncologist immediately recognized the book the CEO was carrying.

“I’ve seen that book before,” Hamdan said. “It was about the Samaritans of the past.”

“He goes, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve read that book. There are some great people in that book,’ ” Kambic said. “I said, ‘Joehar, I want you to be in this book.’ He had tears coming down his face. That’s how quality of a guy Dr. Hamdan is.”

Giving it your all

In its 51st year, the Samaritan of the Year award has recognized those who have helped Riverside flourish through philanthropy, volunteerism and going above and beyond. When thinking about Samaritan, Kambic said he “always thinks of someone who has been committed to Riverside, who has a long history of giving. But also… committed to the community. [Someone] committed to the people of this community and who continually gives back."

With those parameters in mind, Kambic said Hamdan is “a quality person deserving of the recognition.”

This honor puts Hamdan on a list of community leaders dating back to 1974, years before the doctor was even alive.

An Orland Park native and current resident, Hamdan graduated from Carl Sandburg High School before receiving his medical education from the Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Hamdan completed his fellowship at Midwestern University/Franciscan St. James Health, specializing in oncology and hematology.

A difficult but important job, Hamdan credits a higher power in his work. “You know that He is watching you and knows that you’re giving it your all,” Hamdan said. “And to realize that you give it your all, but ultimately, someone bigger than all of us makes that decision… You just keep doing your part and leave the rest to God.”

He also credits his parents and his team at the Riverside Cancer Institute.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it alone,” he said. “Without the team that I work with. That includes everybody.”

Director of Oncology Kirstin Carson noted Dr. Hamdan “has a great relationship with our team.”

“It’s such an ever-evolving relationship – keeping everybody in play that needs to be,” she said. “He is one of the best utilizers of our multidisciplinary team – our pharmacist, nutritionist and on-site chaplain. … Whatever the patient [needs], he’s the one that’s going to go to [the team]. Everything is a, ‘How can we help this patient and get it done?’ ”

5-Star Service

This above-and-beyond mindset does not go unnoticed. Kambic shared that, whenever talking to a patient or someone who knows Hamdan, the words are always glowing.

“I am privileged to call Joehar my friend,” Kambic said. “He is a great individual. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a negative patient complaint about Dr. Hamdan.”

This proves true with his online reputation, as he has nearly 140 five-star reviews from patients. In his 10 years with Riverside’s 45-year-old cancer program, Hamdan has seen countless patients between his offices in Bourbonnais and Frankfort.

When Maggie Frogge came to Riverside in 1980, she was tasked with setting up a cancer program. Starting as an oncology nurse before moving to coordinator of the cancer care program – and then senior vice president before her retirement – the current Riverside Senior Living Board Chair has watched the program continue to grow.

Thinking back to when she recruited him, Frogge, who retired in 2015 and was named Samaritan of the Year in 2021, acknowledged that people like Hamdan are the reason for the program’s growth.

“In order for [the program] to grow, there need to be incredible clinicians,” she said. “People who commit to the community, who understand the vision. Recruiting Dr. Hamdan among an entire field of potential candidates - there’s no question why he stood out.”

Live the mission

Hamdan shared that his parents taught him that if you give from your right hand, your left hand shouldn’t know what it gave. That adage is something that fuels his work and aligns with the concept of Samaritan of the Year.

“I hope I can live up to this award,” he said. “Because we [at the Cancer Institute] try to live up to it every day.”

When considering whether Hamdan lives up to the award, Chairman of the Riverside Healthcare Foundation Board Tim Milner has no doubt. Noting that Riverside’s mission is to provide patients and families with the highest quality care close to home, he said Hamdan treats not only the patient, but the whole family, which lives into the Foundation’s motto of “generosity heals.”

“The proof is on Route 45 in Bourbonnais with Dr. Hamdan.”