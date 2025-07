Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver has announced a purge of voter registration files, as required by state law (10 ILCS 5/4-30).

All registered voters will receive a new voter registration card by mail, Suver said in a news release.

It is important that voters review their new voter registration card for accuracy, Suver said in the release.

If you feel you are a registered voter and have not received a card by July 31, or if you have any questions, call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.