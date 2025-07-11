Kankakee police make arrest in July 6 shooting

Kankakee police arrested one of the victims in a July 6 shooting which on the city’s east side.

Hernan Carmona, of Kankakee, was arrested Thursday after his release from Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, Kankakee police said in a release on Friday.

Kankakee police said the 22-year-old Carmona was arrested on a warrant for aggravated battery - discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

At the time of the shooting, Carmona was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery in a public place, police said.

“This arrest is the result of fast, professional work by our patrol officers and detectives who acted decisively to neutralize a chaotic situation, preserve life, and recover critical evidence,” said police Chief Chris Kidwell

“We will continue working with the Illinois Department of Corrections and State’s Attorney’s Office to ensure violent offenders like Carmona are held accountable and removed from our neighborhoods.”

At about 12:33 p.m., July 6, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a fight in progress and shots fired in the 1700 block of East Maple Street.

Officers arrived to find Carmona and the 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds and a handgun discarded beneath a vehicle in the parking lot.

Both were transported to Riverside Medical Center. Carmona was later transferred to Loyola Medical Center, police said.

The 23-year-old victim was taken into custody on scene after alerting officers that he had returned fire in self-defense and surrendered his firearm — a Glock .45 caliber handgun — located beneath a nearby vehicle.

The victim was legally carrying a firearm as he is a FOID/CCL holder.

Video surveillance obtained from the scene allegedly confirmed that Carmona was the initial aggressor. The victim returned fire. After being shot, Carmona gave his weapon to an unidentified accomplice who fled the scene.