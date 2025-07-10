Kankakee Library hosting Family Fun Day

The Kankakee Public Library will be hosting Family Fun Day on Saturday.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and will be held outdoors in the parking lot, weather permitting. In case of bad weather, all activities will move indoors in the library.

The event is free and open to the public, with many activities for kids and families.

Family Fun Day celebrates the end of the summer reading program for the Kankakee Public Library. Registered summer reading participants will collect their prizes on the second floor.

There will be popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones provided by the library. Music and entertainment will be provided by DJ Mondy.

There also will be a face-painter, balloon artist and video game truck. Several community agencies will provide games for kids and information for families.

The agencies participating are Safe Families, the city of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency, and the Kankakee County Farm Bureau. The Kankakee fire and police departments will be presenting a touch-a-truck activity and safety information.

Entrants will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes during the event. Extra raffle tickets are available for purchase.

Family Fun Day takes place in the library’s parking lot at 201 E. Merchant St., adjacent to the Kankakee Farmers’ Market lot. The event is free thanks to the summer reading sponsors and open to families regardless of city of residence.

For information, call the library’s Youth Services Department at 815-937-6960 or email Mary Bass at mbass@lions-online.org.