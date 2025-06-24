Kankakee man arrested on multiple gun charges

KANKAKEE – Isaiah E. Drew of Kankakee was arrested Monday by Kankakee police after they allegedly found a firearm on him.

According to Kankakee police, the 21-year-old Drew was part of a group of young men and boys wearing face masks in the 700 block of North Harrison Avenue.

About 5:35 p.m. Monday, two officers made contact with the group and noticed the smell of burnt cannabis, police said.

The officers reported they believed the group appeared to have males under the legal age of possessing/using cannabis. The majority of the group said they were kids, but would not give any further information.

One of the officers advised that one of the subjects appeared to be concealing something in his hooded sweatshirt pocket. She requested his name and he identified himself as Drew, police said.

Drew resisted being placed into handcuffs as well as into the back of a squad vehicle.

Officers found a gun which appeared to have a switch on the back plate. The firearm also had an extended magazine with a drum, police said.

According to police, the firearm had two different serial numbers, the serial number on the slide did not match the serial number on the frame.

A check by KanComm dispatch found the slide was reported stolen out of Iberia Parrish, Louisiana, and the frame was reported stolen out of Houston, Texas.

Drew was charged by the Kankakee police as a felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun or automatic weapon, resisting, invalid FOID card and possession of a large quantity of ammunition.

Drew was on parole for a 2024 conviction for armed robbery. He was sentenced to five years to be served at 50%, according to Kankakee County court records.