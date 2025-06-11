Riverside Pro-Am raises $218K

Phil Kambic, at right, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare, celebrates with his foursome after sinking a putt during the 48th Annual Riverside Pro-Am on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Provided by Riverside Healthcare Foundation)

KANKAKEE – Despite any of the scores posted at the conclusion of the 48th Annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament hosted by the Riverside Healthcare Foundation, the event was a hole-in-one.

The annual event held on the largely overcast Friday at the Kankakee Country Club raised in excess of $218,000, making it a success no matter how many strokes over par any of the 196 golfers might have been.

Money raised for the June 6 event will help expand access for the community to Riverside Medical Center’s behavioral health services.

“The need for behavioral health services continues to grow across the region,” said Phil Kambic, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare. “Thanks to the generosity of our golfers, sponsors and volunteers, we are able to respond with expanded programs and resources to support those who need it most.”

The tournament featured two flights of competition, including a two-best-ball-tournament format in the morning and a traditional scramble in the afternoon.

The best-ball champions, finishing at 20-under par, included Matt Olszewski, Jorge Contreras, David Rios and golf professional Matt Meneghetti.

In the scramble division, first place went to the team of Derek Jaenicke, Kyle Joern, Ashley Summers and Tom Cooke, alongside golf professional Dion Madkins, with a score of 16-under par.

This year’s event also paid tribute to the late Paul Reinking, longtime Kankakee Country Club Golf Professional and founding partner of the Pro-Am.

Paul’s daughter, Kristin Reinking-Jackson, delivered heartfelt remarks honoring her father’s enduring legacy and impact on the tournament.

“Our Pro-Am represents more than just a great day of golf – it’s a celebration of community and a shared commitment to better health,” said Matt McBurnie, Riverside Healthcare’s vice president of public relations and communication. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who makes this tradition possible year after year.”

As part of the event, the Pro-Am Legacy Awards were presented to two individuals who exemplify the spirit and tradition of the tournament. Bob Gessner, foundation board member and longtime Pro-Am Committee member, received the Legacy Amateur Award, while professional golfer Marty Schiene was honored with the Legacy Professional Award.

The 2025 Pro-Am Committee was led by Chairman Dave Tyson and included Kambic, golf professional Josh Heintzman, Mark Argelyn, Gessner, Travis Heil, Sally Hendron, Steve Lemon, Tim Milner, Jason Smith, R.J. Tyson and Patt Vilt.

For about five decades, the Riverside Pro-Am has brought together golf enthusiasts, health care supporters and community leaders to make a meaningful impact on local health care initiatives. This year’s fundraising total marks one of the most successful events in the tournament’s history.