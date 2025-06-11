Electric Lady Lounge to host 3rd annual Pride event

Dozens gather for a performance during the 2nd annual Pride event, hosted by Electric Lady Lounge at Knack Brewing & Fermentations on June 15, 2024. The event returns this Saturday to The Majestic in Kankakee with proceeds benefiting the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – Pride is in the air and will be celebrated this Saturday during the third annual LGBTQ Pride party hosted by Electric Lady Lounge.

Held each June in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month, this year’s event is themed Pride2K, a spin on Y2K, with guests encouraged to dress in late ‘90s and early 2000s attire while flaunting their pride.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

It will feature drag performances from local and regional performers, food from Martinez Tacos and Cakes & Goodies, a cash bar, karaoke, raffles, vendors and resources.

Drag performances are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., followed by karaoke and dancing at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 and can be bought in advance at Electric Lady Lounge, 1111 Blatt Blvd., Bradley, or at the door (cash only).

Attendees are encouraged to bring cash to tip drag artists and participate in the raffles.

Proceeds will benefit the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network, a nonprofit aimed at sharing resources for LGBTQ individuals and fostering an inclusive space within Kankakee County.

Colorful streamers, signs and flags decorate the Kankakee River State Park's Main Pavillion as dozens gathered for the 2022 Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network's Pride Picnic. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The event will look a bit different this year, as its previous location was Knack Brewing & Fermentations.

Bri Haug, owner of Electric Lady Lounge, said she wished she could have kept the party at Knack, but the event’s growing popularity meant a larger venue was needed.

Around 500 people attended last year’s Pride celebration at the Kankakee nano brewery, she said.

As of Tuesday morning, around 200 tickets had been sold and more sales are expected later in the week and at the door.

Haug also said this is the first year she has asked for sponsors.

In addition to community supporters and donations, sponsorships have come in from small businesses like SR Skin Studio as well as major corporations like Lush Cosmetics.

“What that does is it actually provides now a directory of safe and affirming businesses,” she said. “... Not only that, but it’s a statement that all these businesses are making in solidarity with us.”

Haug said she takes pride that Electric Lady is one of the main small businesses in the area that continuously strives to give back to the community.

“It takes courage, and it takes integrity and vulnerability to be true to those morals and actually stick to them,” she said.

Electric Lady Lounge owner Bri Haug poses for a photo in her tattoo studio in Bradley. (Tiffany Blanchette)

As a queer-owned and operated business, part of the mission of Electric Lady since opening its doors has been to create an “intentionally inclusive” and safe space, she said.

“Our events that we’ve done that have benefitted the Network, really it’s just strived from wanting to celebrate ourselves, our community, our clients,” Haug said. “And if we can raise funds and resources for our community, it just makes sense for us to use our platform in order to do that. This is the place we live. We’re beyond tattooing and piercing; we are about making a difference.”