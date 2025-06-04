5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

1. Georgie’s Closet Night at the Races: 6:45 p.m., Friday, Kankakee County Speedway at the Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. Head to the Kankakee County Speedway for a night to raise awareness and funds for foster families in the community. Local nonprofit Georgie’s Closet will be collecting items for donation to benefit children and families in the foster care system. For more information and donation lists, visit georgiesclosetk3.com/how-to-help.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps starting at 6:15 p.m. before the green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. Grandstand admission cost $15, with children 11 and younger free. For information and weather updates or cancelations, visit kankakeecountyspeedway.com.

2. Pride Day at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Farmers’ Market lot at 200 S. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee. Kick off Pride Month with a day of celebration at the market, hosted in conjunction with the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network. Special vendors, resources and entertainment will be on hand along with all the market classics. A colorful Pet Pride Parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Schuyler Avenue.

The market occurs every Saturday through October, rain or shine, with 50 or more vendors each week. For information and weekly market events, visit facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket or downtownkankakee.com/events/farmers-market.

3. Cruis’n the Square: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 200 block of South Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee. Head back down to the Farmers’ Market area to celebrate the beauty of classic cars and community spirit for the first installment of Downtown Kankakee’s Cruis’n the Square. Live music will be performed by Jerry Downs, and food from Zarate’s Tacos and Joey’s Red Hots will be available for purchase at the free event. The event recurs July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6 and Oct. 4. For more information, visit downtownkankakee.com/events.

4. Frank Lloyd Wright Birthday Party: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Wright in Kankakee is celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright’s birthday at the B. Harley Bradley House, his first Prairie Design House. The event is free and open to the public with cupcakes and lemonade on hand to celebrate the great architect’s 158th birthday during the home’s 125th anniversary year. While parking is limited in front of the Bradley House, there is ample street parking in the neighborhood. For more information, visit wright1900.org.

5. Yoga in the Park: 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., Sunday, Cobb Park in Kankakee. Take your yoga practice outside and tap into the healing and transformative powers of nature with the Kankakee Valley Park District’s return of Yoga in the Park. Classes are led by The Om Well Collective every Sunday in June and July. It is a 45 minute gentle practice for beginners with the option to challenge yourself. Bring your own mat and water. Walk-ins are welcomed at $10 a class or register online for the June or July Class Pass for a discounted rate of $45 at bit.ly/4jY7QHj. Visit kvpd.com/events for more information.

This list is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. Submit your events for consideration to The Daily Journal’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-journal/local-events.

To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene.