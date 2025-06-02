Beecher school district celebrates retirees, years of service

Beecher Junior High Principal Michelle Kwasny, District Special Education Coordinator Dawn Compton, retiree Amy Propper and Superintendent Jack Gaham pose for a photo after longtime staff and retirees were honored for their service at a May 2025 assembly. (Photo Provided By Beecher School District)

Beecher School District 200U retirees Tammy Wehling and Amy Propper got some special recognition last week at an assembly recognizing years of service as the district concluded another school year.

Tammy Wehling retired after 24 years as an administrative assistant. Wehling, a long-time Beecher resident, came to the elementary school in 2001 as a part-time school secretary. In 2004, she accepted the full-time office manager position for the newly opened offices of Beecher Junior High.

Wehling attended Moser Secretarial School, having earned a secretarial certificate. During her career with Beecher over the past 24 years, she has worked with eight principals, including Richard Preston, Linda Goedke, Chris Norman, Ken Fox, Maxine Dunn, John Jennings, Mike Meyer, and Beecher Junior High’s current principal, Michelle Kwasny.

Beecher Superintendent Jack Gaham, retiree Tammy Wehling, and Beecher Junior High Principal Michelle Kwasny pose for a photo after the district recognized retirees and longtime staff members for their years of service at a May 2025 assembly. (Photo Provided By Beecher School District)

Amy Propper retired after 38 years of teaching, having taught in South Holland and Calumet City and with Collier County Public Schools in Florida. She returned to the Midwest in 2006 and has been a special education teacher at Beecher Junior High for the last 19 years.

During her career of 38 years, Propper has worked tirelessly for children at-risk, having taught early childhood education, elementary education and special education, according to a district news release.

She earned her teaching degree with a bachelor’s degree from Hope College and a master’s degree in instructional leadership from the University of Illinois Chicago.

Special recognition was also given to Dana Fann, Wendy Markland, Mindy Nykaza and Patricia Ploger for 25 years of service, as well as Aurora Sanchez, Jessica Schroeder, Wilma Segert and Kathy Stolarek with 20 years of service.

Other Service Awards included Emily Hoekstra, Adam Keen, Kathy Landis and Brenda Lorenz with 15 years of service, Angie Cadwallader, Tyler Shireman and Michelle Tiltges with 10 years of service, and Diane Allen, Meagan Davis, Jenna Lake-Becker, Larry Lorenz and Daniel Winter with 5 years of service.

In the release, the Beecher district thanked the mentioned individuals for their contributions to the success of 200U, in helping to make a difference in the lives of children and in making Beecher “a great place to be.”