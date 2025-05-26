Bradley Legion readies for Memorial Day

Nick Monacelli, of Kankakee, helps decorate the Bradley American Legion Post 766 for Memorial Day on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Bill Jurevich for Shaw Local New)

BRADLEY – On a sun-soaked Saturday morning, some people headed to the Bradley American Legion Post 766 to spruce up the area.

The Bradley American Legion Post will be the site for an 11 a.m. ceremony.

With the help of Legion volunteers like Nick Monacelli, who decorated the lawn with American flags, the 835 W. Broadway St. post will be ready for members of the public to remember fallen service members.

Also slated for Monday events are Kankakee, Manteno, Momence and Chebanse as the nation pauses to honor those who served the nation in the military and have passed away.

While honoring those who have fallen, Memorial Day did not become an official holiday until 1971. The holiday falls on the last Monday of May.