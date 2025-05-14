Update: Iroquois County police arrest man following shooting

IROQUOIS — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department arrested Nicholas Gregory, of Milford, after he allegedly shot and killed 57-year-old Angela Taylor, of Donovan, Monday.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Taylor was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital where she was taken following the shooting that occurred approximately a half mile west of the village of Iroquois.

Iroquois is located 34 miles southeast of downtown Kankakee.

According to an Iroquois County Sheriff’s press release, a truck driven by the 38-year-old Gregory was left on a railroad crossing located at 2150 North 2750E Road.

Gregory proceeded to enter a nearby residence. He exited the residence and stole the homeowner’s vehicle from their driveway, police said.

He drove back to where he previously parked the truck on the railroad tracks.

Taylor was stopped in her vehicle in front of the truck blocking the railroad crossing, police said.

Gregory exited his vehicle and approached Taylor’s vehicle. She exited her vehicle to see what Gregory was doing. He fired one round from a pistol, striking Taylor. He fled the scene, police said.

Gregory allegedly drove to a residence in Watseka. He interacted with the resident briefly before driving away and shouting he was going to kill the resident, police said in the release.

Watseka police began to assist in the search for Gregory at that time, police said.

Gregory was located in Jasper County, Indiana, where a pursuit ensued involving deputies from the Jasper County and Newton County sheriff’s departments. They were able to take him into custody, according to police.

On Tuesday, Gregory was extradited back to Iroquois County where he has been charged with first degree murder, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.