5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

Cop on a Rooftop: 5 a.m. - noon/2 p.m., Friday, Dunkin’ locations in Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Manteno. Local police departments will be taking to the rooftops to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois and the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

All beginning at 5 a.m., Bourbonnais Police will be stationed at both Bourbonnais locations at 112 E. Bethel and the Gas N’ Wash off Bourbonnais Parkway until 2 p.m.; Kankakee Police will be atop the Dunkin’ at 174 W. Court St. until noon; and Manteno Police will be on site at the Manteno Dunkin’ on Route 45 until noon.

Additional items for sale include Special Olympic Torch Run T-shirts, hats, pins, and travel mugs. In addition to benefiting Special Olympics Illinois athletes, all in-person donations receive a coupon for a free donut.

Hooray, Bourbonnais! 150th celebration: 6 - 10 p.m., Saturday, The Grove at Goselin Park, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Celebrate the village of Bourbonnais’ Sesquicentennial (150 years) with fellow community members at the free public event. There will be a live outdoor concert by ‘Spoken Four’ from Maggie Speaks, catered cuisine available for purchase from the Crème of the Crop food truck, as well as beer, wine and beverages available for purchase from Flight 102 Whiskey & Wine Bar. For more information, visit villageofbourbonnais.com.

I Got Your Six Walk + Run: 8 a.m., Sunday, Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Dr., Bourbonnais. Lace up your shoes for a great cause for the I Got Your Six Run/Walk, organized in memory of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and in honor of Sgt. Tyler Bailey. Race options include a 10K run, 5K run, 2-mile walk, as well as virtual options. As a tribute to Marlene’s love of dogs, participants can register to run/walk the 5k or 2K with their canines. Participants will receive an I Got Your Six race shirt, race medal, and registered dogs will receive a custom handkerchief. All proceeds help fund two Kankakee Community College Law Enforcement Scholarships in each officer’s name. Prices increase after May 17. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/IL/Bourbonnais/IGotYourSix.

35th annual Rhubarb Festival: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday, Small Memorial Park, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. Get your rhubarb fix at the Kankakee County Museum’s annual celebration. There will be dozens of vendors, a kids’ zone, a pie-eating contest, an art show, live entertainment and tours of the historic grounds. Whole rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb pies and slices, from the Bennett-Curtis House, will be available for purchase as part of the museum’s fundraising efforts, as well as jams from Turtle Acres. Pies and jams can also be pre-ordered online through May 16 at kankakeecountymuseum.com.

Kankakee Kultivators Annual Plant Sale: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday, during the Rhubarb Festival at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee. Visit the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club to browse a large variety of annuals, perennials and bulbs, priced affordably. Proceeds from the plant sale helps pay for the maintenance of the Column Garden and Let Freedom Ring Garden, located on the museum grounds, as well as horticulture scholarships at Kankakee Community College. The sale will be near the entrance of the Kankakee County Museum...just look for all the plants!

