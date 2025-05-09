Job Fair for Riverside Healthcare

Riverside Healthcare will host a job fair from 2-6 p.m. May 29 in the south lobby at the main campus in Kankakee. (Tiffany Blanchette)

As graduates turn their tassels while turning their attention to the future, the question of “What’s next?” looms ahead. For many, going into the workforce is the answer.

To help aid in that process is Riverside Healthcare, who is hosting a career fair from 2-6 p.m. on May 29 at Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. The fair will be held in the south lobby near the gift shop.

The health care organization will be hiring for a variety of clinical, non-clinical and support positions.

“No matter if you are just starting out, or you are looking to advance your career, this is the perfect opportunity to explore all Riverside has to offer,” the organization said in a statement. “We encourage anyone who is interested in a career in health care to attend.”

Hiring managers from various departments will be on hand to answer questions and, for select positions, they will offer on-the-spot interviews.

Attendees should bring a resume.

For more information and to register, go to myrhc.net/rhccareerfair2025.