Thank You Teachers letters: Kankakee County

Mary Killbride: If it wasn’t for this lady I and many other students would have not graduated high school. Enrique Diaz

Yaneli Serna: I love you soo much mrs serna your the only teacher i like and tell all the drama too. Kamryn Pullins

Yaneli Serna: Thank you. Christopher Torres

William Handford: Thank you for being such a cool and awesome social studies teacher!!! Alexa Corona

Megan Vieceli: Thank you for being so amazing and always making me feel welcome in your classroom. Thank you for all the times you’ve let me stay in your class for lunch because I don’t feel comfortable in my study hall. Thanks for everything! Cortlynn Ninis

Misti Kohl: She is a great teacher and builds a good relationship with all of her kids. Georgia Kohl

Adina Johnston: Thank you Mrs. Johnston for teaching so well and making it fun. I look forward to class every day. Kiana Brewer

Adina Johnston: You don’t pmo slime. Mishon Calvin-Lewis

Adina Johnston: Thank you so much for being such an amazing math teacher. Your patience, dedication, and the way you explain things so clearly have made a big difference in my understanding and confidence in math. You’ve created a classroom where learning feels encouraging and achievable, and I truly appreciate all the effort you put into helping us succeed. Thank you again for everything you do! Michael Malone

Megan Vieceli: Thank you for teaching Spanish in a way that helps me understand it and have fun learning it too. Braydn Wooden

Marion Jackson: You are an amazing teacher even though you’re a little mean to me.. You still do awesome and like you make funny jokes about how you’re so “skinny” and have such wavy “long” hair!!! You’re the best Mr. Jackson!! Seliyah McKinstry

Marion Jackson: Thank you Mr.Jackson for being such an astonishing teacher and making learning so easy and fun, thank you dearly for this whole school year. Kamila Pizano

Tracy Selock: I think you are the MVP of Math teachers. You somehow make numbers less scary and always know how to explain things in a way that finally clicks. What makes you special isn’t just how you teach. It’s how much you truly care. You believe in your students even when we don’t believe in ourselves. Your patience, kindness and support make a big difference every single day. I’ve grown so much because of you. Thank you, Mrs. Selock for being the kind of teacher everyone wishes to have. Congratulations on becoming the East Central Regional Teacher of the year and now running for the 2025 Illinois Teacher of the year. I’m so proud of you, and I’m rooting for you every step of the way! Dalyla Brizuela

Brandon Brown: Thank you coach brown for pushing me to do stuff I never thought I could every do and being one of the best teacher I ever had. Korri Walker

Michael Costanza: Mr. M. Constanza is truly the best art teacher I could ask for. He pushes us to work hard and challenge ourselves, always believing in our potential even when we doubt ourselves. Whenever I struggle with a project, he’s there to lend a helping hand or offer insightful advice, showing immense patience and understanding. More than just a teacher, he feels like a dad, always ready to listen and support us, both in art and in life. His dedication inspires me to strive for greatness, knowing I have someone who genuinely cares about my growth and well-being. Blake Taylor

Marion Jackson: Thank you for always keeping a good mood in the classroom and being funny Amelia Levine

Zach Oleksiak: Thank you for teaching how every teacher should teach. Antwan Cox

Sarah Gibbs: We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Ms. Gibbs for the incredible support and inspiration she has given Brynlee throughout the school year. Her compassion, dedication, and encouragement have made a lasting impact. We are truly grateful for the difference she has made in Brynlee’s life. Brynlee Gorecki

Laura Pignatiello: Thank you for being the best teacher I have ever had. When people talk, you remind them others are trying to learn. I love that about you! Mary Lienhardt

Lori Szeplak: Thanks you for everything this year and for making me a little faster ! Norah Cherney

Marilyn Cordes: Thankyou for always believing in me! Caden Curtis

Lisa Riegel: I picked Mrs.Riegel because she built my confidence in math. Mrs.Riegel sat with me telling me I can do it even though I thought I couldn’t. Thank you for doing all you do for your students and believing in them. It was a blessing to have you as my teacher. Sienna Crowley

Nichole Parmley: Thank you for making my kindergarten year so memorable. You have taught me so much! I cannot thank you enough for all you have done to make such an amazing foundation as I continue in school! You deserve all the best! Thank you for being an amazing teacher! Harper Long

Trisha Gayton: Thank you for being the best teacher I had in high school, for always helping me and being there for me. Thank you for changing my life and having a huge impact on my life as well, I definitely will never forget you <3 Brooke Manago

Bill Breedon: Even though you are no longer with us, you have made such a difference in my life, and helped me with everything I needed. And I will always tell everyone about you, and how lucky we all were to have known you. Thank you for everything you have done. Brooke Manago

Megan Vieceli: Thank you for being such a flexible teacher. Although i only get to sit in your class for one more month, i will definitely miss walking into 4th hour Spanish. This isn’t goodbye its simply see you later😊. Camila Fajardo

Kati O’Brien: You are an amazing teacher. You have made this year so wonderful for my daughter. The students know they belong and are loved. We need more teachers in the world like you. Thank you! Sophia Peña

Lori Richardson: Thank you Mrs Richardson for teaching me and having a fun classroom. You are an awesome teacher and so awesome. Willow Ploskonka

Taylor White: I had her last year for biology, and it was my favorite class because of Mrs. White, she always checks on all her students and is a great teacher. Claire Morrall

Jessica Christie: Thank you so much for making school so enjoyable. Axel has struggled in the past and has really enjoyed being in your class. He is going to miss you next year! Axel Meyer

Ann O’Gorman: I picked Mrs. O’Gorman because she always made her classroom feel like a family. When I was having a bad day she would always make it so much better. Mrs.O’Gorman always believed in me and would always make me feel like I can do it. It was such a blessing to have you as my teacher. Sienna Crowley

Kenneth West: Your class has gotten me back into reading after years of not picking a book up again. Not only that but I have a love of philosophy now that I would have never gotten without your class. I have truly treasured the times that I have spent talking to you outside class and I wish I could take another one of your classes but unfortunately I graduate this semester. Brandon Evans

Alyssa McNamara: Thank you for making 1st grade the best year of my whole life. You make learning so much fun! Addy Fenton

Sherry Kinzler: Thank you taking time out of your day to give student the opportunity to learn American Sign Language. Your kindness and positive mindset has made a huge impact not just inside the classroom but outside in the real world too. I look forward to coming to your class every time knowing I’ll learn something new. Thank you for all the effort you put in, I appreciate all of it! Guadalupe Valdez-Cruz

Megan Vieceli: Thank you for being a great coach and teacher who has not only made me find my passion for Spanish, but also develop great skills or random knowledge that I can apply to real life. Love you lots! Gianna Milaneses

Bridget Bertrand: Thank you!! Grace Balthazor

Ellen Michals: I would like to nominate Ms. Michals as Blakelyn’s first-grade teacher for her incredible dedication and inspiration. She creates a nurturing, engaging, and positive learning environment where every student feels valued. Ms. Michals fosters creativity, encourages curiosity, and makes learning fun, all while ensuring each child grows in confidence and skills. Her patience, kindness, and ability to inspire her students make her an exceptional educator who leaves a lasting impact on every child she teaches. Blakelyn has flourished under her guidance, and we are truly grateful for her influence. Blakelyn Gorecki

Keith Wilson: Thank you for your incredible 37 years in education. Your dedication, integrity, and passion have made a lasting impact on countless lives. You’ve been a true role model—not just as a coach and teacher, but as a man of character and compassion. Your unwavering support for your students, both in and out of the classroom, has inspired us all. We are grateful for the legacy you leave behind and the example you’ve set for future educators. James Stevenson

Taylor Varela: You change the world every day. Jenna Arseneau

Gregory Wedesky: I thank Mr. Wedesky for letting me by myself and not being an overall nice teacher who made me feel welcomed. Jacob Beckett

Erica Peterson: She is kind and so positive. Jeremy Hansen

Jacqueline Reick: thank you for being goated. Jeramiah Thompson

Jamie Munsterman: Thank you for being so funny and helping us learn a lot. Thank you for letting us get out of our seats sometimes. I love you Mrs. Munsterman. Jaxson Fenton

Abigail Young: Thank you Mrs.Young for always being honest and listening to our stuff we have to say. Jordyn Tellez

Adina Johnston: Thank you for making math makes some sense. Kaleb Allard

Zachary Oleksiak: Thank you Mr. O for entertaining us in your class. Kellen Catt

Kathleen Kuntzman: I want to thank someone who has been there for me all school year that I’ve been here. I could talk to her anytime about anything, she gives me recommendations on what I comment on. She is a nice lady with a great personality. I think if I could have a sister, or just a friend like that i’d be the happiest person on the world. She has great humor and understands a lot of what her students go through and if she doesn’t she at least tries to. a lot of trouble was going on and I just had to talk to someone and that someone was her, she understood what I said and asked questions so she could understand more fully. I can’t help but say she’s a great person at heart and an awesome teacher after all, she helps me when I don’t get math problems, she’s like my best friend. I want to thank her for everything, I’m sure she hasn’t got that much appreastion that he deserves. And she deserves the best because she’s the best. Abriela Castaneda

Kathleen Kuntzmen: Mrs. Kuntzman is one of the best math teachers I’ve ever had. She explains papers and rules very well, and easy. Now since I’ve been in her class I’ve only gotten A’s in math and I’m glad she’s my teacher. Kaiden McBride

Zachary Olseksiak: Thanks brahh, oh jes you cool asf. you lowk funny. yay ᕙ(• ‿ •)ᕗ Lauren Barros

Becky Phillips: Thank you for keeping the love of reading alive for young readers! Connor K.

Erin Hotwagner: I have grown in math so much this year because of her dedication to teach and enagage with students while also earning respect. If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be where I am in math today! Lukas Morgan

Misti Kohl: Mrs.Kohl, because of you I now sing as much as I can in any way I can. Because of you I developed a love for learning and singing while I talk! Andrea Rodriguez

Joanna Burton: Thank you for being such a kind teacher. You make going to school more fun and make a big difference for students! Braya Nowman

Alexandra Martin: I thank Mrs. Martin because she was always willing to teach, and make things fun always with a smile on her face. She always put in effort and sacrifice to help her students learn! Malayah Corral

Abigail Young: Thank you for not being a crazy coffee teacher wearing a full trendy outfit but its not really trendy and its very weird. Michael Garay

John Heil: Mr.Heil thank you for all your care and big heart. I hope you win and because you deserve. Thank you for always supporting me with anything I struggled with. Thank you. Micah Mathews

McKenna Fred: You’re literally so funny and sarcastic you’ve only been here a year but you’re my favorite teacher at this school. You’re athletic smart and kind. You also have an amazing personality and style . These are all the reasons why I wanted to nominate you for the 100 dollar gift card. Maliah Ringo

Zachary Oleksiak: I thank thee most heartily for the gift of a most intriguing book on Peggy and Hamilton. Though I’ve not yet read it, I shall soon. Thy kindness hath made my seventh year of study most pleasant. Yet I must say, I take no delight in thy pranks. Mila Ramos

Carrie Hale: Carrie saw potential in me, when others didnt. She never gives up on her students and pushes us to be our best. I cant thank this women enough for all she has done for the ems community, teaching the next generation of medics. Thank you for everything Carrie, youre hands down the best person and instructor any aspiring paramedic could ask for. Meg Casey

Tori Cohagan: I just want to say thank you and I’m grateful for everything you’ve done for me in the past four years. I wouldn’t be half the student I am without you, you’ve impacted my highschool years so positively I could never ask for a better teacher than you. You impact every person and student around you so positively, you’ve always treated everyone with the respect they earned and made sure everyone around you knew that they were loved and approached by you. Madison Young

Catherine Lindsay: Since Mason is non verbal, his family wanted to nominate Ms. Lindsay who has been his teacher for the last two years. The kindness, patience, love, and compassion she shows for her students is nothing short of extraordinary. She’s an incredible teacher and deserves the recognition. Mason Mauritzen

Dawn Talbot: Thank you for making learning fun and creating wonderful memories with your students! We love you! Lincoln Schultz

Tammy Krause: Thank you for going above and beyond to make math and science so exciting and fun for your students! Your energy, creativity, and dedication shine through in everything you do! You make learning an adventure every single day! We’re so grateful for the positive impact you make and for the way you inspire a love of learning in your classroom! You’re truly one of a kind!! Teagan Kidd

Megan Vieceli: Great dance coach but even better teacher. Olivia Lippelt

Joy Rose: I was in 3rd grade at Shabbona Elementary School. My teacher was so loving and kind during a rough time in our family. She made coming to school exciting!!! Learning in her classroom distracted me from the other things going on. Everyday she showed me love. Years later we reconnected when I worked for her at her store. She continued to support and encourage me while I was studying to become a firefighter and paramedic. 40 some years later she still greets me with a loving hug and always wants to hear about my life. I have never forgot the kindness she showed me and my family. She was not just my teacher, she was my friend. Tami Walters

Megan Pilbeam: I know this may not be fair but, mom. You deserve so much then you have. I love you so so much! Cole Pilbeam

Megan Vieceli: Thank you for being such a fun and nice teacher. Thanks for being a teacher that I can talk to for anything. Paige Curtis

Stacy Bussian: Thank you Mrs. Bussian for always being supportive of me. You are the best combination of fun, firm and fair. I learned so much from you, and just wanted to day thanks again. Anna Poole

Trisha Gaytan: Thank you for being a constant source of support and encouragement during some of my toughest times. Your patience, understanding, and belief in me made all the difference. I’m truly grateful for everything you’ve done. Ki’Nya Felton

Lauren Penrod: Thank you for always wanting the best for your students both academically & personally! You truly rock & have the perfect heart for a teacher. Raven Thomas

Jimena Moreno: Thank you Mrs.Moreno for being a nice teacher,Giving us a lot of party’s especially the Pancake party 😋,And letting us go outside when its nice out,Teaching us at a nice pace so we can understand,Helping students that don’t learn fast understand it easily. Rogelio Del Muro

Lynn Wilkie: We do so many amazing science projects and she reminds us to be kind by her own example. Thank you for making my last year of elementary school SO FUN! Audrey Fenton

Danika Shultz: Thank you for helping me on my difficult days. I don’t think I could have made it through the year without you cheering me on. You’re the best and my favorite teacher ever! Ryder Renaud

Abigail Young: Thank you for always being there and not being a rude strict teacher. Rigo Fernandez

Ashley Birkey: Thank you for teaching me the things you do. You choose to teach us and welcome us into your classroom. I love that you are kind, sweet, and even when you’re angry, you show kindness. You believe in me and always cheer me on. Charlotte Lienhardt

Jamie Hope: You are an amazing teacher. You have made this year so wonderful for my daughter. The students know they are seen and are loved. We need more teachers in the world like you. Thank you! Elaina Peña

Lindsay Lukas: Thank you Mrs. Lukas. You make school fun, even learning contractions are fun in the 2nd grade! Cory Fenton

Julie Hanhart: Thank you for being such a great teacher! Savannah Straw

Abigail Cash: Thank you for being the nicest second grade teacher anyone could have. I really enjoy being in your class. Gemma Denault

Frances Noble: Ms noble taught me a lot I am a twin and my sister would try to challenge me Ms noble would say your family help each other not hurt. Braydon Hughes