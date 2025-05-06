Kankakee’s Jacob Vinardi no-hits Thornridge: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Kankakee 12, Thornridge 0: Jacob Vinardi threw a no-hitter in a three-inning win for the Kays (6-14, 6-9 SAC) Monday in the first game of a Southland Athletic Conference doubleheader on the road. He struck out seven batters and walked just one. Noah Hileman was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs, while Parker Zubrys was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Hileman and Zubrys each had two steals as well.

Kankakee 8, Thornridge 0: The Kays (7-14, 7-9 SAC) picked up their second no-hit, three-inning conference win of the day on Monday, this time with Kyree Sykes on the mound. He racked up eight strikeouts and walked three batters to pick up the win. Sykes also went 2 for 2 with two runs. Byron Wills went 3 for 3 out of the leadoff spot with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run.

Bishop McNamara 10, St. Edward 0: Behind a pair of strong pitching performances at home, the Fightin’ Irish (16-6, 9-3 CCC) picked up their fifth win in a row, all of which have come in Chicagoland Christian Conference play. Braylon Ricketts allowed just one hit over three shutout innings, recording six strikeouts, and Colin Downs allowed just one hit over two shutout innings. Downs had two strikeouts. Jacob Lotz went 2 for with a home run, a double, two RBIs and a run. Callaghan O’Connor went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs, while Taylor Fuerst went 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Lockport 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: The Boilermakers (15-9, 4-5 SWSC) dropped a SouthWest Suburban Conference game. Devin Arbour finished 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI. Ty Alderson was 1 for 3 with a run and a steal. Eric Rainbolt doubled.

Reed-Custer 3, Coal City 1 (10 inn.): Alex Bielfeldt pitched the first 7 ⅓ innings of Monday’s marathon Illinois Central Eight Conference game and also drove in two runs with a single in the top of the 10th inning to give the Comets (13-10, 4-7 ICE) the win over the Coalers (16-10, 7-4). Bielfieldt was 1 for 3 with two walks and those two big RBIs. Landen Robinson was 2 for 3 with a walk and scored on Bielfeldt’s game-winning hit, as did Thomas Emery.

Coal City’s Lance Cuddy was 3 for 5 with a run and a steal. Gavin Berger and Ethan Olson each had a double and a single, with Berger collecting an RBI.

Herscher 11, Manteno 6 (8 inn.): Two of the top three teams in the ICE standings met in Manteno Monday, when Herscher (24-4, 9-2 ICE) erupted for six runs in the top of the eighth to take down the Panthers (15-5, 7-4). Payten Young was 3 for 5 for the Tigers with a home run, a double, five RBIs and a run. He hit a three-run home run in the eighth. Nash Brubaker was 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs, while Cam Baker went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Manteno’s Jake Stevens was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Maddox Toepper was 2 for 3 with a walk and a run. Tyler Buehler was 1 for 4 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

Wilmington 10, Peotone 0: Lucas Rink tossed five dominant innings Monday at home as the Wildcats (15-7, 10-1 ICE) earned a conference win over the Blue Devils (8-14, 3-8 ICE). Rink allowed just two hits and racked up 12 strikeouts in the game without issuing a walk. He also was 2 for 3 with a home run, a walk, an RBI and three runs. Ryan Kettman was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run, while Declan Moran went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

Peotone’s Ruben Velasco and Joe Hasse each went 1 for 2 with a single.

Milford 5, Iroquois West 1: Beau Wright’s gem on the mound and a three-run fourth fueled the Bearcats (11-12, 4-4 Vermilion Valley Conference) in their conference rivalry win. Wright allowed an unearned run on a hit, two walks and nine strikeouts in 5 ⅓ innings. Aiden Frerichs was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Colt Halpin also had a two-hit day, driving in a run and scoring a run.

Owen Hartke was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles for Iroquois West (9-10, 4-4). Izzy Alvarez allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits, three walks and three strikeouts in four innings. Brody Mueller threw three perfect innings of relief.

Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Lexington 3: A three-hit day from Cameron Gray and a strong outing from Caden Christensen helped the Panthers (7-11) pick up a home win. Gray went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run, while Christensen allowed just four hits and two unearned runs over six innings. He also had six strikeouts. Brock Enerson was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs.

Newark 4, Beecher 2: The Bobcats (10-12) scored twice on wild pitches in the sixth inning to half their deficit, but never got any closer. Nicholas Fox allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, four walks and seven strikeouts in four innings. Chase Maher had a pair of hits.

Dwight 14, Grant Park 0: Aiden Overbeek’s single in the first inning proved to be the only hit for the Dragons (6-10) in a nonconference loss on the road.

Softball

Bishop McNamara 27, Chicago Christian 0: In three innings at bat, the Fightin’ Irish (13-4, 11-0 Chicagoland Christian Conference) had innings of seven, nine and 11 runs in their four-inning conference win over the Knights. Eight players had multi-hit games to total 25 hits as a team. Teagan McCue, Bridget Bertrand and Analeah Ramirez each had four hits. McCue homered, tripled, drove in five and scored four runs. Ramirez had two doubles, three RBIs and four runs. Bertrand scored three times and drove in a pair. Victoria Torres allowed two hits and struck out a pair in a complete game.

Kankakee 17, Thornridge 0: Every player in the lineup either drove in or scored a run for the Kays (9-8, 9-1 SAC) in a blowout Southland Athletic Conference win in the first game of a road doubleheader Monday. Calleigh Moody was 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs while Lillian Landis was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and three runs. Kylie Glogowski was 3 for 3 with two triples, two RBIs and three runs. Adleigh Cunningham picked up the win, pitching all three innings while allowing just one hit and recording six strikeouts.

Kankakee 13, Thornridge 1: The Kays (10-8, 10-1 SAC) continued their conference success with another blowout win to close out Monday’s doubleheader. They needed just five hits to get their 13 runs, walking six times and getting hit by five pitches. Kendyl Christon was 1 for 2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. Kaleah Jackson was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs. Adleigh Cunningham picked up her second win of the day, pitching three hitless innings, allowing an unearned run and striking out six batters.

Coal City 10, Reed-Custer 4: The Coalers (16-7, 10-1 ICE) scored four runs in the third and at least once in each inning the rest of the way to pull away. Khloe Picard was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and scored. Sierra Anderson went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Kaycee Graf went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Masyn Kuder allowed four earned runs on five hits, three walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

Caysie Esparza and Sophia Moyers each had two-hit days for the Comets (9-12, 1-10). Esparza scored twice. Mackenzie Foote had an RBI single and scored.

Milford-Cissna Park 8, Iroquois West 4: After losing their last three Vermilion Valley Conference games, the Bearcats (12-8, 3-5 VVC) picked up a conference win on the road despite having only two hits. They walked 14 times as a team and were hit by five pitches to help push across their eight runs. Addison Lucht was 1 for 1 with four walks, three steals and three runs.

For Iroquois West, Kyla Dewitt was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Watseka 15, Chrisman 0: Sarah Parsons was almost perfect, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out four in a four-inning VVC win for the Warriors (5-12, 2-4). She was also 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Noelle Schroeder was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs. Abigail Neukomm hit a three-run home run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 1, Lexington-Ridgeview 0: Maddie Simms struck out 11 and walked two in her one-hit shutout before stepping up in the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off single that scored Bella Dinelli, Simms’ second hit of the game for the Panthers (15-9).

Track and field

River Valley Conference Meet: The Central girls track and field team claimed the River Valley Conference title in Momence. The Comets had 130 points, narrowly ahead of Tri-Point (125) and Momence (121). Beecher (114) placed fourth, while St. Anne-Donovan (2) was sixth.

Lia Prairie won both the shot put (10.95 m) and discus (35.75 m) for Central. Eriannah Martinez won the 300 m hurdles (51.17) and also the 4x200 relay (1:59.23) with Emilee Bernard, Illiana Jeras and Keala McCormick. Central’s team of Audra Prairie, Haley Behrends, Alexis Schultz and Savannah Johnson won the 4x800 relay (11:03.67).

For Momence, Jayliah Wright took first in the 100 m (13.13), 200 m (27.70 s) and high jump (1.57 m). Katie Gutierrez took the 100 m hurdles (19.74) while Amya Johnson, Jaylah Shell, Zy’ier Bey-Fortinberry and Demetrionna Prince took gold in the 4x100 relay (54.37).

Beecher’s Brooklyn Burdick took first place in the 800 m (2:31.27), 1,600 m (5:50.16) and joined Madison Smith, Raina McKay and Lanaya Kellum on the winning 4x400 relay team (4:33.45). Allison Sadus took first in the 3,200 m (12:37.28) for the Bobcats.

On the boys side, Beecher placed third (104) as the highest area team, trailing Illinois Lutheran (109) and Tri-Point (121). Momence placed fourth (94), Central placed fifth (69) and St. Anne-Donovan came in sixth (21).

The Bobcats did not have a first-place finish in any event but had four second-place finishes and six thirds. Wences Baumgartner placed second in the high jump (1.77 m) and also finished second as part of the 4x200 relay (1:39.02) and 4x400 relay (3:49.83).

For Momence, Michael Tincher took gold in the 200 m (24.02) and 400 m (53.81). Tincher, Evan Williams, Anthony Jones and Marchello Draine took first in the 4x100 relay (46.26), while Williams, Jones, Draine and Calvin Mitchell won the 4x200 relay (1:38.37). Sincere Smith won the 110 m hurdles (18.44).

Central’s Jake Thompson won both the shot put (14.45 m) and discus (40.61 m), while Johnathan Randles took first in the high jump (1.80 m).

Girls soccer

Reed-Custer 3, Bishop McNamara 2: Aurora Haake’s goal with 15 minutes to play, her second of the game, gave Reed-Custer (8-5) a home win over Bishop McNamara (6-8). Hailey Compton also had a goal for Reed-Custer. Gwen Stewart had an assist.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Fightin’ Irish.

Bloom 4, Beecher 3: No individual stats were available for the Bobcats (10-11, 4-5 Southland Athletic Conference), who fell in overtime.