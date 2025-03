Birth Announcements

Ascension Saint Mary, Kankakee

Carlo Nevills and Alicia Vazquez, Kankakee, girl, Ava Adela, Mar ch 6, third child.

John and Angelica Amian, Bourbonnais, boy, Jireh Sebastian Danao, March 9, fourth child.

Jordan Hubert and Shyanne Kolk, Bourbonnais, boy, Jameson Tyler, March 9, first child.

Denium Goodell and Ariel Villagomez, Bradley, girl, Charli Mae, March 11, fourth child.

Cory and Megan Butler, Martinton, girl, Elizabeth Jo, March 14, second child.

Miguel Espinoza and Andrea Corona Gomez, Kankakee, girl, Catalina Noelle, March 14, first child.

Dean Funk and Alexis Wickens, Kankakee, boy, Oliver Dean, March 15, second child.

Joel Salgado and Faythe Mitchell, Manteno, Boy, Dame Joel, Mar 16, First child

Travion Norris and Arianna Kime, Kankakee, Boy, Ka’ior James, Mar 16, First child

Brenden Toler and Maegan McCarthy, Kankakee, boy, Mason Brian, March 16, second child.

Kyle and Megan Joern, Bourbonnais, boy, Sully John, March 18, third child.

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Alex and Kate Ballard, Monee, girl, Rynn Grace, March 18, first child. The mother is the former Kate Kennedy.

Alexxzander Hurst and Haven Leal, Kankakee, girl, Ellanor Patricia, March 19, first child.

Noah and Amber Ghere, Bradley, boy, Arthur Jay, March 20, second child.

Deepti Avirajsinh Chauhan, Gilman, girl, Yami Avirajsinh, March 21, first child.

Jaz Garcia and Briahna Micetich, Bourbonnais, boy, Lorenzo Abel, March 21, first child.

Desiree Grant, Bourbonnais, girl, Harmony Bella, March 22, first child.

Matthew and Brittany Hamann, St. Anne, boy, Timothy Noah, March 23, third child.

Teagan Shear and Lilyhanna Martinez, Bourbonnais, boy, Roman Luca, March 11, first child.

Javeon Martin and Danajhia Moss, Bourbonnais, girl, Lay’lani Janae, March 11, first child.

Kristina Wolford, Bradley, boy, Liam, March 12, third child.

Alex and Morgan Freitag, Bourbonnais, girl, Charlotte Elizabeth, March 12, second child.

Matthew Phelps and Juliann Kwasniewski, Bourbonnais, Jaxson Ryan, March 12, first child.

Zachary and Madison Peterka, Kankakee, girl, Willow Rose, March 13, first child. The mother is the former Madison Koskinas.

Kyle and Alyssa Gaddis, Herscher, boy, Kalvin Benjamin, March 14, third child.

Yolanda Tlatenchie, Kankakee, girl, Alyani Velasquez, March 14, eighth child.

Sean and Ericka McHugh, Bradley, boy, Wyatt, March 15, third child.

J.D. Trotter and Kilee Brassard, Kankakee, girl, Aniya Rose, March 15.

Lawrence and Hannah Kurek, Manteno, boy, Archer Dale, March 15, second child.