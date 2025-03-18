Iroquois deputies arrest Milford man on drug charges

WATSEKA — Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Terry L. Gardner, of Milford, on several charges following a traffic stop March 13.

According to a news release, deputies conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle in rural Sheldon at approximately 9:37 p.m. March 13.

The driver, Suzett K. Fassoth, 49, of Milford, was stopped for allegedly failing to signal when required, the release said.

Deputies made contact with Fassoth and the 58-year-old Gardner, who was a front seat passenger, according to the release

During a lawful search of the vehicle, deputies discovered a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia under Gardner’s seat, the release said.

When deputies attempted to place Gardner in custody, he resisted and fought with deputies. At one point, the news release said, Gardner attempted to gain control of a deputy’s taser but was unsuccessful.

Both deputies sustained injuries during the altercation. Gardner was eventually placed into handcuffs, the release said.

Gardner again resisted when being booked into Iroquois County Jail. He fought with corrections staff, refused to be photographed or fingerprinted, and again refused to change into a jail uniform when requested by corrections staff.

Gardner was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and attempting to disarm a peace officer, the release said.

Gardner was held pending a pretrial detention hearing. Due to the provisions in the SAFE-T Act, Gardner was required to be released from custody with a pending court date to answer for his charges, the release said.

Due to the SAFE-T Act, a violent criminal, who physically fought with and injured deputies, attempting to disarm one, was released back into the public, the news release said.

Gardner has demonstrated his disregard for the law and willingness to avoid arrest at great cost. Gardner’s release and his conduct creates a dangerous environment for law enforcement and the general public, the release said.

Fassoth was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released with a notice to appear, the release said.