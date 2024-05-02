Photos: Remembering DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil

On March 28, Christina Musil was doing what she often did at night: working.
The 35-year-old mother of three and veteran who’d served her country in Afghanistan was in her fifth year working as a deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. She was sitting in her squad car about 10:30 p.m. on the side of a rural road in Waterman. Her car suddenly was rear-ended by a truck driven by a 44-year-old DeKalb man who later was arrested and charged with DUI of drugs causing death and reckless homicide, according to the Illinois State Police.
Musil was taken to a nearby hospital but shortly after pronounced dead in the early morning hours March 29.
In the days that followed, a shared grief fell upon the community.
Musil’s family, friends, co-workers and colleagues came together to mourn in a profound showing of solidarity that spanned law enforcement communities across multiple states. Loved ones gave public tributes, spoke of her joy as a mother and her selflessness as a law enforcement officer.
They donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to raise money to support her young children’s education, posted memories online and grieved for a young life cut short.