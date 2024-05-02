Photos: Remembering DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil

A photo of fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil is displayed Thursday, April 4, 2024, during her visitation and funeral in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. Musil, 35, was killed March 28 while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

On March 28, Christina Musil was doing what she often did at night: working.

The 35-year-old mother of three and veteran who’d served her country in Afghanistan was in her fifth year working as a deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. She was sitting in her squad car about 10:30 p.m. on the side of a rural road in Waterman. Her car suddenly was rear-ended by a truck driven by a 44-year-old DeKalb man who later was arrested and charged with DUI of drugs causing death and reckless homicide, according to the Illinois State Police.

Musil was taken to a nearby hospital but shortly after pronounced dead in the early morning hours March 29.

In the days that followed, a shared grief fell upon the community.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan bows his head as he approaches the flag-draped casket of colleague Deputy Christina Musil Thursday, April 4, 2024, during her visitation and funeral in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. Musil, 35, was killed March 28 while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

Musil’s family, friends, co-workers and colleagues came together to mourn in a profound showing of solidarity that spanned law enforcement communities across multiple states. Loved ones gave public tributes, spoke of her joy as a mother and her selflessness as a law enforcement officer.

They donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to raise money to support her young children’s education, posted memories online and grieved for a young life cut short.