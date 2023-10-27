Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, October 26

Girls volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Aquin Catholic 1: At Freeport, Alivia Keegan had 16 kills, 20 assists and 19 digs as the Cogs earned the Class 2A Aquin Regional championship with a 25-9, 25-27, 25-17 victory over the regional hosts.
Alayna Pierce had 27 kills, 13 digs and three aces; Hannah Langton had 20 digs, five assists and three aces; and Mia Wise had 11 digs, 12 assists and three kills.
Kaneland 2, Montini 0: At Lombard, the Knights picked up the Class 3A Montini Regional championship with a 25-10, 25-13 sweep of the Broncos.
Harvest Christian Academy 2, Hiawatha 0: At Hebron, the Hawks came up short in the Class 1A Alden-Hebron Regional championship, 25-15, 25-21.