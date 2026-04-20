Whiteside County property transfers for April 13-17, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Rcv Real Estate 2 Llc to Ck Snyder Llc, 6046 PENROSE RD, FULTON, $450,000

Todd Davis and Cinnament Davis to Shane J Rivers and Shannon M Graff, 16294 LYONS RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $385,000

Donald J Molitor and Betsy Moliter to Mercedes Johnson, 401 10TH ST W, STERLING, $173,000

City of Sterling to Lukas Pounders, 7TH AVE STERLING, $500.00

Rebecca Schrader, Mardy Preston, and Shelby Preston to Jody Preston, Ruth Cowley, and Scott Cowley, 23112 PIGEON RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Gloria J Maya and Gloria M Padilla Aka to Raymond Sanders, 215 7TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $92,700

Michelle L Galvan, Eric S Pense, Cherie A Debie, and Charles J Savoure Estate to Karson J Strohmeyer, 3912 EMERSON RD, STERLING, $130,050

Kendall C Plautz to Shane B Schutz and Shannon J Schutz, 1 Parcel: 22-06-100-003, $943,755

Mercedes Johnson to Kira Goral and Lucy Ann Trujillo, 608 4TH AVE, STERLING, $144,000

Brock W Rubright to Noah J Ford, 510 BASE ST N, MORRISON, $138,000

Kathryn A Bach to Tisha J Bush, 507 JENKRAN ST, UNIT 4, MORRISON, $84,900

Bje Future Llc to Alberto Weatherby, 1702 OAK GROVE AVENUE, STERLING, $127,400

Rkh Properties Llc to Extreme Properties Il Llc, 1 Parcel: 11-22-229-008, $168,000

Trudy Landheer, Trina Obrien, Tricia Krusenoski, and Myron J Deets Estate to Thomas Krusenoski and Tricia Krusenoski, 1 Parcel: 05-10-400-004, $100,000

Michael L Graham to Michael L Beyer and Cindy S Beyer, 1 Parcel: 12-01-200-009, $65,000

Mauricio Temiquel and Sherry Koch to Mason P Temiquel, 1703 LONG COURT, STERLING, $115,000

Michael Burress, David Burress, and Edward K Burress Estate to Laurie L Henkelman, 45 LOCUST ST, PROPHETSTOWN, $171,717

Claudia Mercer to David Snow and Lori Snow, 508 WALL ST E, MORRISON,$100.00

Nathaniel Hardin and Tabatha Hardin to German Rodriguez Lares, 505 5TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $18,000

Quit Claims

Lynn A Schipper, Kathleen S Schipper, and Kathleen S Elder Fka to Lynn A Schipper Family Trust and Kathleen Shipper Family Trust, 6225 SANDY BOTTOM DR, FULTON, $0.00

Rusty A Littlejohn to Cody A Littlejohn, 18865 13TH ST, FULTON, $37,000

Craig S Linton to Craig S Linton and Tammera L Saenz, 500 20TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Kelly Paxton, Christian Carder, Karen Meier, and Mary K Paxton Estate to Tammy Sullivan, 710 9TH AVE, ERIE, $0.00

State Of Illinois Dot to City of Rock Falls, 2 Parcels: 17-03-101-001 and 17-03-101-002, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Karla Hinrichs Trust, Karen Nehring Trustee, and Elmer Hinrichs Estate to Karen Nehring Trustee, Karla A Hinrichs Trust, Karen Nehring Guardian, and Karla A Hinrichs Estate, 3 Parcels: 04-03-100-006, 04-04-100-006, and 04-04-200-001, $0.00

Karen Nehring Trustee and Eeh Land Trust No 1 to Karen Nehring Guardian, Karla A Hinrichs Trust, Karen Nehring Trustee, Karla A Hinrichs Estate, and Karen Nehring, 1 Parcel: 04-03-100-006, $0.00

Larry G Mccormick Trustee, Larry G Mccormick Trust, and Mary R Mccormick Trust to Owen Sullivan and Olivia Sullivan, 6753 ELLIS RD, ERIE, $167,500

Robert J Stichter Trustee, Shirley J Stichter Family Trust, and Robert J Stichter Family Trust to Riley A Baker and Clarence R Baker, 10015 STICHTER ST, FENTON, $230,000

Joyce M Wisdom Trustee, Joyce M Wisdom Trust, and William H Wisdom Trust to Joyce M Wisdom Trustee and Joyce M Wisdom Survivors Trust, 428 12TH ST, ERIE, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Roger L Williams Sr Estate to Thomas J Roman, 331 TREE LANE, PROPHETSTOWN, $262,000

Patricia A Rogers Estate to Katie Johnson and Mellissa Ferguson, 1908 22ND AVE, STERLING, $140,000